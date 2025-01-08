The Challenge spoilers: Season 40 reunion clips leaked online revealing final winners and drama

An episode upload issue gave some viewers early access to The Challenge: Battle of the Eras reunion, which revealed who won the show and provided other never-seen-before moments.

Part 2 of the Season 40 final airs on MTV on Wednesday, January 8. The eight competitors will battle for the win, and the reunion arrives a week or so later.

End of an Era Part 1 aired on MTV on January 1, and Jordan Wiseley became the instant leader, dominating most of the other finalists.

He left fellow competitors Johnny Bananas, Derek Chavez, and Kyland Young well behind him, leaving viewers little room to wonder who could win.

Meanwhile, the women’s side of things was less clear, as Rachel Robinson and Jenny West seemed to be performing well, but nobody was counting out Tori Deal or Michele Fitzgerald.

This report will contain spoilers, as several clips have leaked online discussing The Challenge 40 men’s and women’s winners.

The Challenge Season 40 reunion featured a women’s winner discussion and a surprise guest

Maria Menounos hosts The Challenge: Battle of the Eras reunion, as she has hosted previous reunions for the show. During the Season 40 clips, she asked the various Eras team members present about their seasons in the latest installment.

An Instagram account, @thechallengegods, uploaded several leaked clips from the reunion. One clip revealed a significant spoiler: Finalist Rachel moved up the standings to No. 1 thanks to the Karma Vote twist.

She received enough points to get the top spot for the women, and based on the clip, she chose to share a special moment with Jenny. Rachel said it was special for a “woman from Era 1 and a woman from Era 4” to stand together at the end like that.

However, the Karma points twist left Michele Fitzgerald distraught, as it took away her second-place finish. In the clip (below), various castmates, including Laurel and Derrick Kosinski, comforted Michele and supported her performance.

In another clip uploaded by @thechallengegods account, Maria asked Devin Walker about his previous remark that he’s a “big Amanda guy” and was fond of her due to her “loyalty” and other qualities.

However, he changed that stance at the Season 40 reunion, saying, “Amanda can eat my a**” because she said hurtful things to two people he cares about, Tori Deal and Michele Fitzgerald.

Little did Devin know that Amanda, dressed as a little devil, was waiting backstage. Maria soon introduced the surprise guest, who showed up to crash the party and stunned the Season 40 cast members already in the studio.

All-time great discussed his performance in Battle of the Eras final, and a castmate blasted him

Maria mentioned how one competitor “totally dominated” in the Season 40 final: Jordan. She asked him why he had the success he did. According to Jordan, his other castmates should’ve never allowed him to reach the final.

“No s**t! No s**t!” Tina Barta yelled several times before calling him out as a “liar.”

She suggested that she didn’t feel Jordan was a “worthy competitor” because he was an “a**hole” and “manipulates people.” Laurel defended him, saying he wasn’t, but Tina said she wasn’t talking to her.

Tina backtracked and joked that it “was just because he was part of the people” who voted her into elimination, ending her time on Season 40.

“You are valid,” Jordan replied, smiling over the interaction.

According to various individuals on social media, Canada’s major television network, CTV, accidentally uploaded the reunion episode instead of Part 2 of the Season 40 final.

https://t.co/AQ34IpcQfr accidentally uploaded the S40 reunion in place of Episode #18. pic.twitter.com/BMtbcn8vn2 — NattyB (@rMTVChallenge) January 3, 2025

There will likely be plenty of heated moments and drama during the reunion, as the leaked scenes are just some of the parts from the upcoming special.

According to IMDb, after Part 2 of the final, two more episodes of Season 40 are scheduled for Wednesday, January 15, and Wednesday, January 22.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars Rivals premieres on MTV on Wednesday, January 29 at 8/7c.