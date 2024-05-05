The Challenge spoilers: Season 40 competitor reveals tough injury after elimination

Due to its physical aspects, injuries are an unfortunate part of The Challenge, and it appears that at least one Season 40 competitor suffered a brutal one.

The season has been filming in Vietnam for the past few months, with spoilers arriving online about the cast, including elimination results and remaining competitors.

Season 40 features 40 competitors, spanning the 39 years of MTV’s competition series, including OGs and more recent competitors.

Just recently, the cast got trimmed down to 11 people, all vying to win the final for either their first time or another one to add to their list of career achievements.

As of this writing, the number of people in the final, who is in it, and who won is unknown. However, at least one competitor may have experienced a rough exit from the season.

This report will contain spoilers from The Challenge Season 40, set to air later this year on MTV.

On Sunday, The Challenge’s Derrick Kosinski shared a photo of himself standing inside a church, wearing a brace on his right leg. According to his caption, he may have torn his ACL, PCL, and meniscus.

“We may not always understand why things happen in life, but if you believe in Him, I believe, He’ll eventually give you the answers… #GodSpeed 🙏,” he wrote in his caption.

“ACL, PCL, Meniscus…should be a fun recovery. LEGGO,” he also wrote.

In the comment section, Derrick received support from fans and several friends from The Challenge.

“One thing for sure. That man got HEART and is an absolute DOG. IYKYK get well soon brother,” Nia Moore commented.

“@therealniamoore the biggest heart in the game,” Veronica Portillo wrote.

Pic credit: @derrickmtv/Instagram

What happened to Derrick in Season 40?

For The Challenge Season 40, Derrick is among the OG competitors in MTV’s Eras 1 group. The stacked group features many other star competitors, several of whom won The Challenge multiple times.

Others in Derrick’s group included Mark Long, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Darrell Taylor, Tina Barta, Katie Cooley, Jodi Weatherton, Aneesa Ferreira, and Rachel Robinson.

Aneesa suffered a similar injury during Season 38, Ride or Dies, as she ruptured her ACL, which required surgery and rehabilitation after filming.

Derrick didn’t elaborate on when or where he’d suffered the injury he’d revealed in his recent photo. However, previous spoilers provided his elimination results from Season 40.

According to the Vevmo forum’s spoilers thread, Derrick competed in three eliminations during his time on Season 40. His first win of the season came early against his All Stars castmate Mark Long in a Pole Wrestle.

The second saw Derrick take out talented newcomer Horacio Gutierrez in an unknown elimination event.

For the third elimination, Derrick lost to castmate Cory Wharton in another unknown event, ending his bid to win Season 40.

It seems this particular elimination, revealed in @GamerVev’s Twitter update on April 30 (below), involved Derrick’s injury.

The Challenge 40 spoilers from GamerVev for an elimination. Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

While it’s possible that his injury happened once he returned from The Challenge filming, Derrick didn’t indicate to commenters on his Instagram post that he suffered it elsewhere.

Viewers last saw Derrick in The Challenge: All Stars 3, where castmate Nehemiah Clark eliminated him. Once Season 40 begins airing episodes on MTV, Derrick will likely have more to say about his injury on the Challenge Mania podcast he co-hosts.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.