The Challenge Season 40 spoilers: Fans react to big elimination as speculation arrives for another

Based on The Challenge Season 40 spoilers, at least one more significant elimination or purge has arrived, and many fans are all for it.

However, another popular competitor has created speculation about their elimination from Season 40.

The season is filming in Vietnam, and with each new batch of spoilers, we are getting closer to the final.

Monsters and Critics reported about the final 12 competitors, but now it could be down to 10 or less.

With that in mind, the final may be approaching or already underway to crown the latest champion of MTV’s competition series.

This report will contain spoilers from The Challenge Season 40, which could be released later this year on MTV.

Fans celebrate Season 40 competitor’s elimination

With The Challenge, there are cast members who fans either love or hate, and former Big Brother star Josh Martinez is among those popularizing players.

Based on a recent update from the Vevmo forum and @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram, he’s the latest cast member from Season 40 to get eliminated.

Before Season 40, viewers saw Josh on The Challenge: USA 2 on CBS and MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies season. In one episode, his friend Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat eliminated him, and Kyle Christie eliminated him in the other.

In his Challenge history, Josh has never reached a final.

Fans hit the comment section of @mtvchallengeinsider’s Instagram post and reacted to seeing Josh out, with many celebrating it.

“He’s never seeing a final I fear,” a commenter wrote, while another asked, “How did he even last this long?”

“Finallyyy 👏👏👏 can’t believe he lasted this long,” another individual commented.

“Death Taxes Josh being an elimination free pass for some OG right before the final,” a commenter wrote.

As of this report, it is unclear how many competitors will qualify for the final. Josh’s elimination reduces the remaining competitors to 11.

A popular Challenge newcomer could also be out

Another Big Brother star who recently debuted on The Challenge is Kyland Young. Viewers first saw him on CBS’ The Challenge: USA 1 and MTV’s Battle For a New Champion.

He made a name for himself in Season 39 by winning multiple eliminations and standing up to Asaf Goren and Jay Starrett during the season.

Based on spoilers, he also won several significant eliminations in Season 40. However, a recent Instagram post shows Kyland at a beautiful location and is his first update since March 4.

“Have you ever walked your enemy down with a poker face?” he asked in the caption of his Instagram post.

He could be out of the game after sharing his first update on the social media platform in weeks. As of this writing, there has yet to be an update for The Challenge Season 40 spoilers regarding any purge or elimination.

In addition, the elimination and purge spoilers had been alternating between male and female eliminations. Josh’s elimination above was the most recent one revealed online.

Kyland is a competitor many people are rooting for so they can see him capture his first championship, so it would be unfortunate if he had another early exit ahead of the final.

