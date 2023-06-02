The Challenge spoilers: Season 39 cast members possibly revealed ahead of filming

The Challenge Season 39 will begin filming this month, as spoilers have spilled early details about the next installment of MTV’s reality competition series.

Insiders are able to regularly share which cast members are going to participate in the upcoming seasons, and there is now an indication of who viewers will likely see on the next show.

Season 39 will bring a unique theme for the show that fans possibly haven’t seen before, based on the group of cast members revealed online.

Ride or Dies was the 38th MTV season and featured pairs of cast members who shared a bond, such as friends, family, or lovers.

Devin Walker and Tori Deal claimed the prize money by winning their first-ever final, defeating seven-time champion Johnny Bananas and his partner, Nany Gonzalez. Now other competitors will look to win the show.

This report will include potential spoilers for The Challenge Season 39, including the names of cast members on the show ahead of filming.

Former finalists headline The Challenge Season 39 cast

Based on spoilers revealed by @mtvchallengeinsider and Pink Rose via the Vevmo forum, Season 39 could feature a cast of competitors who have yet to win The Challenge.

Leading the way are former finalists Melissa Reeves and Olivia Kaiser. Melissa famously reached the final in Total Madness, only to quit due to feeling fatigued. She later learned she was competing while pregnant and has been away from the show since then, raising her daughter.

Olivia, a former Love Island winner, had a memorable season as a rookie on Ride or Dies. She teamed up with Horacio Gutierrez, and they survived through eliminations and in-house politics to ultimately reach the final.

Unfortunately, Olivia had that horrific accident when a slingshot she was using backfired and shot the ball into her face, requiring her to receive emergency treatment. That led to her and Horacio getting disqualified from the game due to Olivia’s medical disqualification.

In an Instagram post from @mtvchallengeinsider, several other cast members revealed for Season 39 are Jay Starrett and Nurys Mateo from Ride or Dies, along with Spies, Lies & Allies rookie Corey Lay and The Challenge: USA’s Kyland Young.

A Challenge fan favorite might be returning for Season 39

Fans should see a few familiar faces from The Challenge’s past, including Tula “Big T” Fazakerley. She last appeared in Season 37, Spies, Lies & Allies, before deciding to pursue her education in the culinary arts.

Based on the Instagram post and forum details, Big T is listed amongst those heading out to film for Season 39 of The Challenge. Other individuals shown include multi-time cast member Nam Vo,

Based on an update in the Instagram post, former Ride or Dies rookie Johnny Middlebrooks was dropped from the cast and won’t appear in Season 39.

Survivor star appearing in third Challenge show in past two years

Additional cast members were shown in other Instagram posts and the Vevmo forum thread. Former Survivor winner Michele Fitzgerald was among them. She appeared as Jay’s partner in Ride or Dies, but their gameplay led to their exit earlier than they would’ve liked.

In another spoiler, Michele recently competed in The Challenge: USA 2, which is coming to CBS in August. That will make Season 39 her third show in the past year or so, assuming she’s part of the main cast.

Along with Michele, @mtvchallengeinsider showed Ride or Dies rookie Chauncey Palmer, two-time Challenger Idris Virgo, and Esther Falana. The Challenge: UK’s Zara Zoffany and Callum Izzard are also shown among potential cast members.

In an update on the Instagram post above, it’s noted that both Idris and Esther were dropped from the cast and won’t appear in Season 39.

Who else is on Season 39 of The Challenge?

Based on the Venmo forum thread, additional cast members include Colleen Schneider (Ride or Dies), Jessica Brody (The Challenge: Australia), Nurys Mateo (Ride or Dies), Ravyn Collier (Ride or Dies), and Sofia “Jujuy” Jimenez (The Challenge: Argentina).

Also, it seems that two-time Challenge competitor Zahida Allen is set to make her return to the competition series. Fans might remember her partnering with Zach Nichols during the War of the Worlds season.

Former finalist Joss Mooney was revealed on an Instagram post featuring Zahida. However, GamerVev shared an update that Joss won’t be part of Season 39.

However, Ride or Dies finalist Horacio Gutierrez is listed as a potential cast member for Season 39. That could reunite him with his friend and partner from The Challenge, Olivia.

As far as other men listed as potential cast members, fans could see former Total Madness rookie Asaf Goren return. He was previously eliminated in the early going of his season by fellow rookie Jay from Survivor.

The Challenge: Australia’s Ciarran Stott and Spies, Lies & Allies rookies Ed Eason and Hughie Maughan are also listed as potential competitors.

As of this writing, none of the above cast members are confirmed to appear in Season 39. Some of these individuals could be dropped or become alternates for the show.

MTV’s The Challenge is set to film episodes over the next few months, with spoilers likely to arrive showing who gets eliminated and who wins it all.

Fans will next see The Challenge: USA 2 on CBS in August, with MTV’s Season 39 possibly premiering before the end of the year.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10, at 10/9c on CBS.