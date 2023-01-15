The Challenge spoilers: Ride or Dies Episode 15 synopsis reveals team makes ‘risky decision’

Johnny Bananas at The Zone in The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Ride or Dies season is moving closer to TJ Lavin’s final in Argentina, and Episode 15 brings the potential for several players’ eliminations.

In the previous episode, viewers saw players return to their original Ride or Dies pairs, with a few players’ partners already eliminated.

Those players were Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Aneesa Ferreira, and Kaycee Clark, who TJ let think they were about to be done for the season.

Instead, he brought out their partners Moriah Jadea, Jordan Wiseley, and Kenny, then informed the teams they would battle in a three-way matchup to get back into the game.

With Episode 15, another battle will take place at The Zone, with a second team rejoining the rest of the cast and the other team heading home for good.

Based on The Challenge spoilers ahead of the Ride or Dies episode’s synopsis, viewers will see one team making a “risky decision” in the game.

The Challenge Season 38, Episode 15 synopsis

The upcoming episode of MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies is called Knot So Fast, which likely refers to the elimination viewers will see at the start. It involves teammates working together with a long, heavy rope wrapped inside and around a structure in The Zone.

The objective from similar events was to tangle and tie the rope into a jumbled mess during an allotted amount of time. Then the teams or players switch places and try to be the team to untangle their mess first.

Competing for a chance to get back into the game is Jordan with Aneesa and Kaycee with Kenny. That puts two former champions up against one another in the matchup. Aneesa has yet to win a season but has proven herself experienced when it comes to eliminations.

An Episode 15 teaser trailer revealed glimpses of the elimination event, and a synopsis hints at more of what’s to come.

“The remaining pairs hoping to earn their spot back in the game must face off in a classic elimination. Ride or Dies must quickly readjust to a change in the game. One pair of Ride or Dies makes a risky decision to control their own fate,” the IMDB synopsis reads.

Ride or Dies teams are back together

In Episode 14, the original partners are reunited at The Zone as the final seems closer than ever. As of this writing, the remaining teams include Amber Borzotra with Chauncey Palmer, Johnny Bananas with Nany Gonalez, Devin Walker with Tori Deal, and Horacio Gutierrez with Olivia Kaiser.

Fessy and Moriah won the elimination near the end of Episode 14, allowing them to rejoin the rest of the cast.

One other team will rejoin the group, with the competitors looking ahead to the final. They’ll still have at least one more daily challenge, which was also revealed in the trailer for Episode 15.

It’s unknown if eliminations will work the same as they did before the Ride or Dies partners were split up or if there’s a new twist to the game. Based on the synopsis, one of the teams potentially headed into The Zone will likely volunteer in some way for the elimination situation.

Of all the teams mentioned, the only team that has yet to go into The Zone elimination is Bananas and Nany. While Nany defeated Moriah, she was separated from her Ride or Dies partner and competed individually.

Every other team has been in one, with Kaycee about to experience her first of the season alongside her brother, Kenny.

Viewers can see which team makes the risky decision for the sake of their fate as Ride or Dies Episode 15 arrives on Wednesday, January 18.

