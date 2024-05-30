The Challenge spoilers: Insider reveals these OGs are no longer in the All Stars 5 cast

A disappointing update has arrived in The Challenge spoilers about the recently revealed cast for All Stars 5.

The update indicated that four MTV OGs shown in the recent spoilers are no longer among those filming the spinoff show.

In particular, one of those OGs was a significant fan-favorite star and former champion, while two others are returning after hiatuses from The Challenge.

This past weekend, the insider revealed what appeared to be the complete cast heading to Vietnam, creating a lot of excitement as fans saw some iconic returning stars, including former champions.

However, new information dispels the notion that specific individuals were departing with the cast for Vietnam.

This report will contain spoilers for The Challenge: All Stars 5, set to begin filming soon.

The Challenge insider reveals big All Stars 5 updates

This past weekend, Monsters and Critics reported that GamerVev’s spoilers showed five-time Challenge champion Chris “CT” Tamburello was part of the All Stars 5 cast.

However, an update on Wednesday, May 29, shared that CT is no longer part of the cast.

“He recently filmed Worst Cooks in America, which [Johnny] Bananas & Mark [Long] have also filmed before,” GamerVev wrote in a tweet, screenshotted and shared on Instagram.

However, CT was one of four cast members revealed as no longer participating in the filming of All Stars 5.

Another disappointing update revealed that former The Real World: Denver and Challenge star Jenn Grijalva will not return for All Stars 5.

Who else isn’t participating in All Stars 5?

In addition to CT and Jenn, two other Challenge stars originally presented as departing to film for All Stars 5 are now removed from the cast.

Jay “Gotti” Mitchell is currently appearing on Paramount+’s The Challenge: All Stars 4 season, where he’s attempting to win the show after his failed attempt on MTV.

According to a GamerVev update, Jay is no longer included in the All Stars 5 cast.

In addition, a Vevmo forum update from PinkRose revealed that Dario Medrano won’t be returning to the competition after seven years away.

Dario last appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Dirty 30, filmed in 2017. The former Are You The One? 2 cast member was in four seasons of the competition series, failing to reach the final in each.

While the recent updates are disappointing, the cast still looks promising, with Ashley Kelsey, Ashley Mitchell, Shane Landrum, Sam McGinn, and Frank Sweeney among the returning MTV stars.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.