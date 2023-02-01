The Challenge Season 38, Episode 17 sneak peek reveals Ride or Dies competitor’s injury during final

The Challenge has featured some intense and downright cruel finals during the show’s history, with competitors having to push themselves to their limits if they want to win any share of the prize money.

That seems to be the case with Season 38, aka Ride or Dies, as a previous trailer for Episode 17 revealed it would be a 100-hour final for the finalists.

A sneak peek shows some of the necessary tasks in Argentina that the finalists have to participate in as the grueling final is underway.

In the clip, competitors are trying to toss Bolas – two orange balls connected by a rope or string, onto vertical bars set up across a field from them. The objective is to get 10 out of 10 to move on to the next part of the final.

Footage also reveals that as competitors successfully throw the Bolas onto the bars, they can sabotage one of the opposing teams by making them drink something. That substance isn’t revealed, though.

“At this point, Tori [Deal] and Devin [Walker] are in the lead,” Nany Gonzalez shares in a confessional. “So we obviously want to, you know, do what we can to destroy their lead as much as possible.”

The Challenge: Ride or Dies final sneak peek

Additional footage in the clip has rookies Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser trying to hold their own with the vets. Multi-time champ Johnny Bananas is shown encouraging Nany as she attempts to throw a Bola and lands one, thanks to Bananas’ guidance.

Olivia attempts to do the same but disaster strikes, as she realizes there’s blood all over her hand and she’s cut her finger open.

In a gruesome reveal of her injury, Olivia says, “I just pulled the skin out of my finger.”

In confessional, she explained that the carabiner looped itself onto her finger, pulled it, and ripped part of it off.

“Obviously, I can’t stop. I’m watching us get sabotaged right in front of my eyes, and I’m not gonna let myself down or Horacio down,” Olivia says in a confessional.

The sneak peek closes with Horacio telling Olivia she’s “fine” but then shows her holding her hand and screaming that she’s going to need something, possibly stitches.

Who are The Challenge Season 38 finalists?

At least three teams competing in the Ride or Dies final are shown in the trailer, as Devin and Tori are there alongside Bananas and Nany. The rookie team of Olivia and Horacio is also featured.

The rookies managed to survive to this stage of the game by continually winning any eliminations they were put into. However, Olivia’s injury situation looks rather intense and could cause issues for them.

The fourth team in the final was not part of the sneak peek footage. Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira are also competing for their share of $1 million in prize money. It’s possible they already passed this stage of the final, haven’t passed the previous stage yet, or were purged somewhere along the way and eliminated.

When is The Challenge: Ride or Dies final?

The Challenge: Ride or Dies final will likely be a two-episode event. The first part is set to arrive on MTV on Wednesday, February 1, at 8/7c. The conclusion of the final and a reveal of the winners should come in Episode 18 on Wednesday, February 8, also at 8/7c.

Following that, there should also be a Ride or Dies reunion that airs, featuring a recap and rehashing of any drama, along with other tea and updates on the cast members.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.