The Challenge Season 37 rumors: Cast quarantine update, several competitors ‘very likely’ to appear

Based on rumors there will be a Season 37 following The Challenge: Double Agents.

For those wondering if there would be The Challenge Season 37, it appears filming could be starting in the near future. The latest rumors have revealed an update on cast members for the upcoming season.

In addition to speculation about when the cast will quarantine, there are rumors online about which competitors will and won’t return as part of The Challenge.

At least two cast members are being called “very likely” to appear on Season 37. That includes a former War of Worlds competitor, and a certain Big Brother star, who fans may or may not be excited to see again.

The Challenge Season 37 rumors for cast members

Based on a recent Vevmo forum thread and Instagram posts, The Challenge Season 37 rumors suggest that quarantining will start soon. That means cast members and alternates have likely been selected.

Based on a Vevmo forum thread, the tentative date for cast members to depart for quarantine is April 11. It’s unknown where the quarantine location is as of this report.

There are a total of eight potential cast members, with five females and five males listed on the thread right now. The majority of them are returning from Season 36 for another chance at big money.

Among the females are four stars who would return from Double Agents season. They are Aneesa Ferreira, Kaycee Clark, Tori Deal, and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley. Also listed is multiple-time Challenge competitor Amanda Garcia, who last appeared on War of the Worlds.

As shown in the IG post below, Amanda and Kaycee are “very likely” to be part of the Season 37 cast.

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Instagram

For the male competitors, the thread lists Chris “CT” Tamburello, Devin Walker, and Fessy Shafaat as potential cast members. All three were featured prominently on Season 36.

That leaves a lot of other cast members “up in the air” or “unlikely” as far as their appearance on Season 37 right now.

A few Love Island stars are considered up in the air as far as debuting on The Challenge. They are Tre Forte and Johnny Middlebrooks. Ryan Ruckledge of Big Brother UK is also among the potential rookie cast members, per the Vevmo thread.

Who is unlikely to return for The Challenge?

One competitor listed as unlikely to return is fan-favorite Johnny Bananas. The seven-time champion is currently focused on other things, including his various hosting gigs. The latest will be Celebrity Sleepover, which premieres on April 3 on NBC.

Also listed as unlikely are Cara Maria Sorbello and her boyfriend Paulie Calafiore, who appear to be taking an extended break from The Challenge. Paulie has also been preparing to compete at the Winter Olympics, while Cara has been working on other ventures, including photography.

Among the other unlikely to appear cast members are Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols, who are expecting their first child together later this year. Ashley Marie Kelsie is also expecting a child and among unlikely competitors. So is “retired” competitor Leroy Garrett, as well as Theresa Jones and Olympian Lolo Jones.

Dee Nguyen and Turbo Camkiran are listed as unlikely. This is probably due to various problems that resulted in them being taken off the MTV show. Dee was fired for insensitive comments she made online about Black Lives Matter. Turbo was involved in a heated altercation where he threatened Jordan Wiseley and had hostile interactions with The Challenge staff members during War of the Worlds 2.

As for when The Challenge Season 37 might arrive for viewers, that is anyone’s guess, but based on these latest rumors, it could be as soon as summer 2021 or later in the year.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.