The Challenge: Ride or Dies stars appear in creepy Smile promo

Nany Gonzalez is amongst The Challenge: Ride or Dies stars appearing in a Smile promo. Pic credit: MTV

Several familiar faces from MTV’s The Challenge are doing their best to add a creepy vibe to a teaser promo for an upcoming horror film.

Smile is the new supernatural psychological horror film from Paramount Pictures, starring Sosie Bacon, Kyle Gallner, and Caitlin Stasey.

The premise of the spooky film involves the victims becoming possessed by some sort of mysterious supernatural force.

The possession involves changing the look on a victim’s face by displaying a creepy smile, which is exactly what the stars of The Challenge: Ride or Dies convey in the promo.

Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Nany Gonzalez, Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra, and three-time champions Jordan Wiseley and Veronica Portillo are featured in the promotional clip.

Check out photos of each of the four cast members below giving their creepiest smiles, and swipe to the next slide to check out the promotional teaser for Smile. The movie arrives in theaters on Friday, September 30.

Smile infiltrates MLB games

Not only has Smile taken over some of the stars of MTV’s The Challenge, but it was also bringing some creepy vibes to various Major League Baseball games.

Earlier this week, fans and media outlets were sharing photos and video clips on social media of fans who began displaying a way-too-long smile on their face.

That included this fan in a blue shirt with a weird smile, standing up behind home plate at a Red Sox vs. Yankees game and possibly spooking some fans in attendance and viewers at home.

Dude in the blue, you’re scaring everybody pic.twitter.com/x0e4ekCLM4 — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) September 23, 2022

A video clip from the New York Mets vs. Oakland Athletics game shows the camera focus on one particular fan sitting close to the field, wearing a bright green shirt and one of those creepy smiles.

Another video clip from Oakland revealed the woman in green standing up and continuing to keep that spooky smile on her face until a security guard came by and told her to take a seat.

The absolute balls on this security guard to confront a literal demon pic.twitter.com/39o7is11PU — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 24, 2022

Thankfully, Sports Illustrated revealed in a report that those individuals were actors helping promote the movie Smile and not real fans actually possessed by demons.

Challenge stars returning for Season 38

The Smile teaser features three individuals who are part of the Heavy Hitters teams in Ride or Dies. These are teams that arrive at some point after the season has started. It’s unknown what circumstances they arrive under, though.

Nany is teamed up with seven-time champion Johnny Bananas, while Jordan is with Aneesa Ferreira. Veronica’s partner is four-time champion Darrell Taylor making for an experienced duo.

Amber is a former champion but will be present when the season begins. The Double Agents winner has her boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer, as her Ride or Dies teammate.

Two other former champions are part of the season. Kaycee Clark will team with her brother Kenny Clark, while Laurel Stucky brings friend Jakk Maddox as her teammate.

Other veterans returning to MTV’s competition show include Tori Deal, Devin Walker, Fessy Shafaat, Nelson Thomas, Jay Starrett, Kailah Casillas, and Michele Fitzgerald.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres Wednesday, October 12, at 8/7c on MTV.