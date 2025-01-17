The Challenge fans blast Rachel Robinson as a ‘hater’ after Season 40 reunion behavior toward castmates

Many of The Challenge fans felt Rachel Robinson acted like a “hater” toward several castmates at the Battle of the Eras reunion.

Season 40 cast members assembled in Amsterdam, with the first part of the reunion airing on Wednesday night.

All finalists attended the event, including the women’s winners, Rachel and Jenny West, and third-place competitor Michele Fitzgerald.

Michele’s showmance was also present, and they provided an update on their status after filming The Challenge.

“That’s my girlfriend,” Devin proudly admitted to host Maria Menounos, castmates, and viewers.

While many cast members cheered and applauded them for remaining together, not everyone seemed excited about their relationship.

The Challenge 40 reunion brought reunion updates and doubting castmates

Maria Menounos asked cast members Theo Campbell and Olivia Kaiser for an update on their status after their Season 40 showmance. They shared that they were still dating and that Theo obtained a visa to come to the United States as necessary.

He said he could see himself living in America, and Olivia revealed that she had gotten Theo’s name tattooed on her neck.

Castmates cheered them still being together, and Johnny Bananas joked that Theo had a question to ask Olivia as if he was going to propose.

Maria also asked Devin and Michele if they were still together, and they confirmed it. Maria mentioned that Devin said he was single at the Season 39 reunion and would be “banging” when he returned to The Challenge again.

Devin also revealed he and Michele had “preseason activity” before filming Battle of the Eras.

“I don’t think I’m the marriage type, but if I were to marry anyone, it would be Michele,” Devin said during the reunion.

That comment caused Michele to make a heart gesture toward her boyfriend, and most castmates approved of Devin’s remarks.

Fans disapproved of Rachel’s behavior toward castmates

During that part of the reunion about showmances and relationships from Season 40, several castmates appeared to doubt Devin and Michele. Among them was Amanda Garcia after she entered the reunion as a surprise guest in a devil costume.

Rachel also gave an eye roll during the discussion of Devin and Michele’s relationship, and the fans certainly noticed.

“Rachel is a haterr. Does she even have an issue with Michelle or Devin?” a fan wrote.

Another echoed that they couldn’t understand “how [Rachel] has a relationship with anyone.”

“I’m not a fan of Rachel. Never was or probably will but I think she was rolling her eyes at the fact of Devin being cocky,” another fan commented.

Another fan commented that “Rachel is so lame” with the “eye rolling Michele and Devin.”

“She’s such a cringy person clearly only doing it because her hero Bananas wants her too,” they wrote.

Fans of The Challenge weigh in. Pic credit: @thechallengegods/Instagram

Rachel previously mentioned her issues with Devin on a Challenge Mania podcast.

She said she’d initially called out Devin for being a “manipulator” by using castmate Michele during Season 40 and disrupting Johnny and Michele’s friendship.

Rachel said on the podcast that she and Devin had squashed their issues at the reunion, but then he made additional remarks after the reunion was filmed that didn’t sit well with her and made him seem like a “hypocrite.”

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars Rivals premieres Wednesday, January 29 at 8/7c on MTV.