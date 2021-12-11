The Challenge: All Stars 2 midseason trailer teases upcoming challenges, eliminations, and drama

Former Real World star Brad Fiorenza competes in The Challenge: All Stars 2 spinoff season. Pic credit: Paramount+

Time flies when you’re having fun, although the OGs in The Challenge: All Stars 2 have seen a mixture of drama, betrayals, and difficult emotional moments mixed in with the good times.

With the season reaching its midway point this past week, a brand new midseason trailer arrived, giving fans a glimpse of the upcoming episodes.

It includes some teases of the next daily challenges, a bit of drama between castmates, and shows some of the individuals who might be heading into eliminations.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 midseason trailer arrives

The first half of the All Stars 2 season has seen several instances of drama between castmates, including Katie Cooley and Steve Meinke and Ayanna Mackins and her friend Sophia Pasquis.

It appears, based on the midseason trailer (below), that Ayanna will get into it with another castmate, this time the outspoken Jasmine Reynaud from The Real World: Cancun.

“You don’t listen to anybody in this house,” Jasmine yells at Ayanna as she’s walking down the stairs outside The Challenge house.

Of course, there’s more than just the drama, as the trailer is packed full of daily challenges and eliminations. Competitors will be jumping into more water, solving puzzles, and leaping across big rig trucks, among other tasks.

As far as upcoming eliminations, a few competitors are hinted at. It appears Jasmine will be among the competitors going in, and unless it’s a red herring, Melinda Collins will be going in for a second time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“All Stars, this is gonna be the hardest thing you’ve ever done in your life,” host TJ Lavin tells the OGs in part of the trailer.

Most likely, TJ’s line arrives as they get ready to embark on the final worth $500,000 in prize money. The trailer may tease a few scenes from that final as well.

Check out the All Stars 2 midseason teaser trailer below for more of a look at what’s on the way.

Which OGs have been eliminated from All Stars 2?

Each episode of The Challenge: All Stars 2 has featured a double-elimination event with one male and one female competitor ousted from the game.

With five episodes released, a total of eight competitors have been eliminated. That started with Ayanna defeating Leah Gillingwater and Nehemiah Clark defeating Derek Chavez in the second episode.

In the spinoff season’s third episode, Cohutta Grindstaff took out Ryan Kehoe, and Jodi Weatherton defeated Sophia Pasquis.

That was followed by Episode 4, which brought an epic matchup involving Brad Fiorenza and Derrick Kosinski. Brad won their battle due to the puzzle-solving component. In the women’s elimination, Ayanna was once again victorious, this time getting rid of Katie.

In All Stars 2, Episode 5, viewers saw the first elimination where a competitor decided not to compete. Tina Barta marched to the center of the Arena and stood there as her opponent, Melinda, rushed to switch off all of Tina’s lit skulls, and picked up an easy win. Tina said she realized the environment in the house wasn’t for her and that it was the right decision to exit at this time.

Meanwhile, the men’s elimination was a bit more competitive. Teck “Money” Holmes managed to capitalize on a mistake by opponent Steve Meinke, winning a battle of sprints and endurance. That came after Steve’s allies in the game, including Teck, Nehemiah, and Laterrian, realized he wasn’t working with them as they’d originally thought.

With that in mind, the second half of the season looks like it’ll only get more competitive as the OGs continue to show what they’re made of years after appearing on MTV’s main stage.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.