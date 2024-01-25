The Challenge 39 spoilers: Conquest is revealed as multiple competitors get sent home

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion entered its final phase as Chaos ended, and Conquest began eliminating more competitors before the final.

The Chaos phase featured the arrival of the ten former Challenge champions to The Arena, including Cara Maria Sorbello, Laurel Stucky, Jordan Wiseley, and Chris “CT” Tamburello.

Several champs ousted Season 39 cast members from the game, while others were defeated.

When host TJ Lavin revealed Conquest, he indicated it would be an individual game now and that whoever came in last place in the daily challenge would be sent home via a purge.

The winner also received safety from elimination, starting a chain reaction of votes that ultimately determined who would fight to stay in the game.

When all was said and done, two competitors got sent home from Season 39 with no more chance at winning that hefty grand prize.

One competitor was eliminated in the first Conquest purge

The daily challenge in Conquest happened at night, featuring swimming, paddleboards, and tossing rings onto a pole. Basically, each heat of the competitors was dropped off into the water via a speedboat and had to collect rings throughout the water while on a paddleboard

Then, they had to swim to shore and successfully toss a ring onto their colored pole to stop their timer for the event. The competitor with the worst overall time in the event would get sent home.

Two individuals performed worse than the rest, and TJ revealed they were Moriah Jadea and Ravyn Rochelle. When he revealed that Ravyn’s time was worse than Moriah’s by mere seconds, it brought Ravyn’s teary-eyed farewell to castmates following her season of several victories at The Arena.

Meanwhile, Ed Eason was declared the event’s winner, much to Jay and his alliance’s delight. That meant Ed was safe from elimination and got a first vote that would shape the elimination matchup.

Another competitor is sent home in the first Conquest elimination of Season 39

With Ed’s win, he got to pick another competitor to save from going into the elimination. That person would get to choose a competitor to keep safe, and so on. Ultimately, three competitors would be left, and they would head into a three-person elimination.

Jay, Michele Fitzgerald, and their allies hatched a strategic plan. They ensured each saved a specific person, leaving Nurys with the final decision. She had to select between her No. 1 ally Olivia Kaiser, showmance Horacio Gutierrez, friend Kyland Young, and Zara Zoffany.

Nurys was in tears and torn over the decision but kept Olivia safe. That created a Conquest elimination battle between Horacio, Zara, and Kyland.

Kyland Young, Zara Zoffany, and Horacio Gutierrez in The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion. Pic credit: MTV

The three competitors headed off to a private event away from the rest of the cast. It involved a race around an obstacle course with three unique puzzles. The first two competitors to finish their checkpoints and plant all three flags would survive, while the other would go home.

All three were strong competitors and displayed that during their battle. While Zara held her own with the guys, she ultimately fell to Horacio and Kyland in the event. TJ praised her as a strong competitor and said he hoped to see her again (in the future).

An emotional Zara then hugged the guys before leaving. She also spoke about disliking how she had trusted her UK friend James Lock, only for him not to save her when it mattered in the game.

After Zara left, TJ told Horacio and Kyland he didn’t want to see them at another elimination. TJ said he would prefer to see them at the final – calling them the “two best competitors in the house.”

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.