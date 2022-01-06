The cast of Jersey Shore talks New Year’s resolutions, hopes for next Family Vacation destination

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast talks about New Year’s resolutions and their next family vacation destination. Pic credit: MTV

The New Year will kick off with Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation as fans have an opportunity to catch up with the cast.

Over the last couple of seasons, the pandemic has impacted filming, but that didn’t stop them from making their family trips happen.

The cast even brought their children and significant others to film as they vacationed to places like Las Vegas and the Poconos.

Now, the group will set their sights on some tropical weather as the new season brings them to the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys.

With the New Year comes some new plans, resolutions, and hopes for future vacation travel destinations.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast talks New Year’s resolutions

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation recently sat down with TooFab to share their thoughts on some goals for the New Year.

The group made specific resolutions with each other, including how they treat one another and where they’d like to travel next.

Vinny Guadagnino shared that he thought their resolutions should include “pressing more buttons.”

Longtime fans of the show know that it’s not out of the ordinary for the group to be roasting each other or purposely setting each other off for fun — especially when it comes to Vinny and Angelina Pivarnick.

While Vinny clearly has no intentions of changing his menacing ways, Angelina appears to be taking a different approach.

She shared that her mantra for the New Year is, “New year, new Me!”

The crew shared that they were looking forward to making more memories with each other and taking more family vacations.

While Vinny hoped one of their upcoming trips brought them to Mexico, Pauly DelVecchio was also hoping for another opportunity to go outside of the country, similar to their trip to Italy several years ago.

Deena Cortese made it clear that she didn’t care where they ended up “as long as there’s alcohol and there’s them.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 will bring some new excitement

While the next destination is yet to be determined, Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to be jam-packed with excitement.

Not only will Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi be making her official return to filming, but there will be some new meatballs in the crew.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s son Romeo will make his debut in the new season alongside Deena’s newborn son Cameron.

The kids tagged along with their parents on the recent trip to the Florida Keys and made some new memories with each other.

Fans have a lot to look forward to as Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns tonight.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.