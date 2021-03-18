The Blended Bunch: Who are Spencer and Erica Shemwell?

Spencer and Erica Shemwell of The Blended Bunch. Pic credit: TLC

TLC debuted a new reality series this week called The Blended Bunch featuring the Shemwell family, who has coined themselves the modern-day Brady Bunch.

Spencer and Erica Shemwell, both 33, are each widowed and met through a social media group for people who recently lost a spouse. Erica and Spencer are both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

When they met, Spencer was living in Virginia and Erica was in Utah. The duo didn’t think much would come of their relationship, given the long distance between them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Spencer moved his four kids across the country to be with Erica and her kids

Things got serious and Spencer moved his family to Utah. Explaining how they met for the first time in-person at a conference in Utah, Spencer told LDS Living, “It wasn’t long after I got home that I felt a strong prompting from Heavenly Father that I needed to move my family to Utah.”

Spencer described meeting Erica as a feeling of “love at first sight.” Erica was thrilled with the camaraderie between Spencer and her kids.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

She told LDS Living, “I saw how well we all meshed together. And the longer it went on, the more I knew I wanted him in my life.”

Spencer’s eldest son, Brayden actually suggested the couple should get married. He asked his dad, “Well, Dad, Erica’s husband passed away, and mom passed away, so why don’t you just marry her?”

Erica and Spencer wasted no time getting married

Erica claims that the moment they kissed, she knew they would get married. After their first kiss, they were engaged a week later and married six weeks after that. Erica admitted that “everybody thought we were crazy.”

The Shemwell kids. Pic credit: TLC

Spencer and Erica share 11 children combined

The couple currently lives in Lehi, Utah with their combined 11 children ranging in age from three to 12. Erica has seven kids, Landon, Emma, Lily, Sophie, Tanner, Amelia and Caleb. Erica’s late husband of 10 years, Tony died of a cancerous brain tumor.

Spencer has four kids from his previous marriage, Brayden, Harper, Avery, and Bexley. Spencer’s late wife Amy died in a car accident three years ago.

Spencer explained that on the day of the accident, Spencer had taken off work to spend time with the family. After dinner that night, the family went out for ice cream and that is when their car was T-boned by a semi-truck, killing Amy.

Viewers learned that Erica’s family, including her parents Dave and Paige, her brother Quinn and her sister Alexis, all moved to Utah to offer much-needed help to Erica and her kids. Erica’s parents Dave and Paige babysit for the couple every Friday night while they enjoy a date night.

The Shemwells join the likes of other mega-sized families on the network, like the Browns and the Duggars.

The Blended Bunch airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.