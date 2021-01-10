The best and worst dressed of Real Housewives of Orange County cast members in the history of the show

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently in its 15th season on Bravo. As the Real Housewives franchise that started it all, it has come a long way since first airing back in 2006.

Over the years, the RHOC franchise has seen many cast members come and go. And while some may have only remained on the show for a season, there are several cast members who have remained for multiple seasons and who have made a big impact on the show.

Along with their bold personalities, the RHOC ladies also bring their Orange County style to the forefront, for better or for worse.

The stereotypical Orange County style certainly doesn’t apply to all the women. The vast RHOC cast has shown that their individual styles are just as unique as their personalities.

Some of the RHOC women opt for more neutral looks, including muted colors and classic cut dresses.

On the other hand, some wives amp up their style with bold prints and colors that often match their fiery opinions.

So, which RHOC Housewives are the best dressed and which are the worst dressed?

Best: Tamra Judge

Tamra Judge joined the RHOC cast in Season 3 back in 2007. Admittedly, 2007 wasn’t the peak of fashion styles. However, since her debut, Tamra has remained one of the most fashionable Housewives since her styles evolved with the times and she’s always managed to remain relevant.

Worst: Gina Kirschenheiter

Gina Kirschenheiter came into the RHOC series with a bang during the show’s 13th season. It was clear from the beginning that Gina was a different personality than what the ladies were used to. The New York native was brasher and less refined than some of the other RHOC housewives and it was reflected in her style.

Gina did her best to keep up with the Orange County look, but ultimately admitted that she’s probably the franchise’s worst dressed because she doesn’t put in “max effort” when it comes to her fashion choices.

Unfortunately, she’s not wrong.

Best: Kelly Dodd

Kelly Dodd happens to be one of RHOC’s most polarizing personalities. Her refusal to filter her words or opinions has always left fans divided. Some praise Kelly for being bold enough to say what she thinks, while others criticize her for consistently starting drama.

But, love her or hate her, Kelly can always manage to pull together classy but effortless looks. She’s not afraid of adding some color or bold prints to her outfits and she always manages to pull them off with maximum confidence.

Worst: Gretchen Rossi

Gretchen Rossi joined the RHOC ladies in Season 4 back in 2008, and she was the textbook definition of an Orange County stereotype. Gretchen’s bright blonde locks matched well with her bubbly personality and love for all things girly.

However, this also ended up working against her. Her outfits often lacked the flow and classic style of the other Orange County women. Gretchen always seemed to be a few steps behind her castmates in terms of fashion sense.

Best: Heather Dubrow

Heather Dubrow was a complete shift in the RHOC dynamic. Fans had become accustomed to the wild and loud RHOC ladies, so when Heather came in without being quick to join the party, she didn’t fit in right away.

In fact, Heather has also been dubbed one of the franchise’s more boring personalities.

But, what is undeniable is her fashion sense. Heather wasn’t the type of Housewife to pull out the boldest or loudest prints. Instead, she became known for her more toned down looks, which were often in direct contrast with other RHOC ladies.

She didn’t earn the nickname “Fancy Pants” for nothing.

Worst: Lydia McLaughlin

Lydia McLaughlin was only featured on RHOC for two seasons. She appeared in Season 8 and departed once it finished filming. It was shocking to learn that she had decided to return for Season 12. Lydia left again after that season wrapped.

Although her stint with the franchise was short, Lydia made quite the impact with her young fashion choices. What’s clear is that Lydia’s style matched her pixie-like personality. She was a tiny package and her clothing choices seemed to match.

Her outfits may have worked for her, but it didn’t quite match with the overall vibe of the RHOC franchise. In fact, it left her looking a little immature next to the other ladies.

Best: Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is a newer RHOC Housewife. She joined the ladies in Season 14. She came into the season wanting to make friends with the ladies, but that proved to be a tough feat for her. She immediately butted heads with the “OG of the OC” Vicki Gunvalson.

However, her drama with certain castmates couldn’t take away from Braunwyn’s seemingly effortless fashion sense. She refused to shy away from bold looks and wasn’t afraid to experiment with her hair and makeup too. Although not all of her looks have been hits, she gets bonus points for willing to try new things.

Worst: Elizabeth Lyn Vargas

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is the newest addition to the RHOC franchise. She joined the most recent season of the show and her fashion choices have so far been underwhelming. Her style leaves plenty to be desired.

In the most current season, Elizabeth’s style has proved to be more conservative and casual than the other women. Her turtleneck and satin scarf looks don’t seem to match her personality, which is what fans look for.

Where Elizabeth gets a bit of grace is the fact that this is her first season with the franchise. Seldom do Housewives nail their signature styles in their first season (hello Lydia!), so there’s still hope that Elizabeth’s style will evolve.

Honorable Mention: Dr. Deb

It’s simply not possible to compile a list of the best and worst dressed RHOC Housewives without mentioning Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s mom, Dr. Deb.

Although not technically a member of the RHOC cast, her outrageous and out-of-this-world style makes her worthy of an honorable mention.

Dr. Deb shocked RHOC fans with her brightly colored dreadlocks and bold outfit choices. Of course, RHOC fans will know that Dr. Deb’s fashion matches her personality perfectly. She always manages to look like she’s ready for the trendiest music festival.

Her complicated relationship with Braunwyn has been documented but it has managed to be overshadowed by her wild style choices.

For all of this, Dr. Deb just has to be featured in this list.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.