The Bachelor’s Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici reveal their wedding song and what they do every time it plays

The Bachelor’s Sean Lowe chose his wedding song as a love letter to Catherine Giudici, and it still makes her cry. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor’s golden couple just got even cuter and more enviable in celebration of Valentine’s Day this year.

Catherine Giudici revealed what wedding song Sean Lowe chose for their big day and what the two still do to this day whenever the song comes on their playlist.

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici reveal what wedding song Sean chose as a love letter to Catherine

Catherine answered an Instagram prompt asking users to share their wedding song in honor of Valentine’s Day.

The couple’s fairytale wedding featured the song One Woman by the Randy Rogers Band.

“I asked him [Sean] to pick our wedding song because it was like a love letter to me,” she wrote in her story. “He chose this and everytime the song comes on his playlist, he – to this day – still stops whatever he’s doing and slow dances with me.”

Pic credit: @catherinegiudici/Instagram

The Bachelor alum included a shot of the two on their wedding day, where the couple appeared to be slow-dancing with their foreheads pressed together.

“I still cry happy tears as we dance,” Catherine continued. “Every time.”

She also shared a snippet of the song with the lyrics: “One woman, you for me. I know that you’re all I ever need. Forever besides you, spending my life loving one woman.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici are one of the most successful couples in The Bachelor franchise

Catherine and Sean recently celebrated their 8-year-anniversary after getting engaged on Sean’s season of The Bachelor and later marrying in 2014. The pair have since had three children together and are still going strong.

Catherine and Sean are one of the longest-lasting couples in the franchise and are commonly considered an ideal example of how successful the show can be.

They were even the very first episode on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever special.

Despite the franchise bringing the two together, the couple has kept their distance in the years since. Sean has been open about the fact that he doesn’t watch the show anymore as they focus on their new family.

It appears Catherine isn’t giving up, however, and recently bet her husband that if she could toss a pen into a cup, he would have to watch the current season with her.

Catherine made the shot, but their fans will have to wait and see if Sean makes good on his promise.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.