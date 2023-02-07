The Bachelor’s Sarah Herron talks ‘haunting’ postpartum journey after loss of son

The Bachelor’s Sarah Herron shared a heartbreaking postpartum update after announcing the loss of her son last week.

Sarah, who previously appeared on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor and two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, shared the news that her son, Oliver, had passed away just hours after he was born at 24 weeks.

After informing followers of the devastating situation, she took to Instagram with a realistic photo of postpartum after pregnancy loss.

The photo showed Sarah in front of a mirror, standing before a bag of unopened personal belongings while wearing an adult diaper.

In her caption, she explained to her followers that she “jumped from second trimester to fourth trimester overnight,” saying she didn’t quite have time to prepare the way she had originally planned.

“But suddenly my days that should be spent sampling belly oils and rubbing my bump are spent taking a crash course in postpartum relief through streaming tears,” she wrote.

“I don’t want relief, I want my baby.”

The Bachelor’s Sarah Herron details ‘haunting’ postpartum experience

Sarah continued to describe the feeling of coming home without Oliver, saying everything has been “a haunting reminder of what was supposed to be, and what I now must face without him here.”

While many things are difficult for her now, Sarah said that the hardest has been catching her reflection and no longer seeing her baby bump.

“The things that were ‘off limits’ during pregnancy are suddenly allowed again and it feels jarringly wrong,” she wrote. “Even considering a turkey sandwich or a glass of wine (things I longed for during pregnancy) feels like deep abandonment of my baby. And the things I loved during pregnancy; like berries (so many berries!) feels like cheating.”

She finished by telling her followers that she “never prepared for this,” clarifying that “no mother should have to.”

Sarah receives support from Bachelor Nation after devastating loss

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Sarah shared the news about her “IVF miracle” baby with her Instagram followers a few days ago, detailing the heartbreaking experience of losing a child shortly after birth.

Sarah said that Oliver passed away in his dad, Dylan Brown’s arms, which she called shattering “beyond comprehension.”

Members of the Bachelor franchise were quick to step in and show full support for the former contestant, giving their condolences and chiming in to applaud her strength.

“I wish I could hug you right now ❤️ what a heartbreaking experience for you, precious mama,” fellow The Bachelor Season 17 contestant Catherine Giudici wrote in part.

Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley commented, “Oliver you are so loved ❤️ Sarah you are the most amazing mother and your strength through everything to fight so hard for your son has been nothing less than beautiful to witness 🙏🏼.”

Pic credit: @sarahherron/Instagram

Other Bachelor alum, such as Raven Gates Gottschalk and Jade Roper Tolbert, also wrote in to give their love to Sarah and Dylan.

Sarah had previously been open with fans about her journey with IVF, and now that she has been equally as “raw” with her postpartum experience, fans can expect more updates from the former reality star as she navigates her experience with grief.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.