Raven Gates Gottschalk shares first look at baby bump after announcing second pregnancy

Raven Gates Gottschalk is giving her followers a first glimpse at her new baby bump.

Raven was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Season 21 of The Bachelor, where she was one of Nick Viall’s top contenders.

She later went on to appear on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, where she met her now-husband, Adam Gottschalk.

The two welcomed their 1-year-old son Gates into the world last January, and last week announced that they were expecting their second child this July.

With approximately six months to go, Raven shared a first look at her growing baby bump on Instagram this week, shortly after the initial pregnancy announcement.

The former reality star uploaded a mirror selfie of her in a sweatshirt and black leggings as she lifted up her shirt to reveal her bump.

Raven added that her belly has seemingly grown faster than it did while she was pregnant with Gates.

“They weren’t joking when they said you’d show sooner with the 2nd,” she wrote on the photo.

Pic credit: @ravennicolegates/Instagram

Although Raven and Adam didn’t get engaged on the popular Bachelor spin-off, they continued to date after leaving the beaches of Paradise together.

The couple got engaged in August 2019, and after moving to Dallas together, they officially tied the knot on April 16, 2021.

Just a few months later, Raven announced that she was pregnant with their first child, claiming they had made a “honeymoon baby.”

She wrote on Instagram, “OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS! Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January!”

She continued, “I’ve loved you before you were in my womb!”

A year and a half later, the parents seem excited as ever to grow their family yet again.

Raven and Adam Gottschalk’s second pregnancy announcement

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Raven and Adam announced their second pregnancy earlier this week.

It will be “2 under 2” for the soon-to-be family of four, with Gates just celebrating his first birthday on January 18.

To announce the exciting news, Raven and Adam took to Instagram with a few photos of them holding multiple sonogram photos of their future baby. While Gates may not fully grasp all the “big brother duties” he has in store, he looked happy as ever in the photos.

“Baby #2 due in July! Any tips on two under 2? 👶🏼👶🏼 Pray for us!… especially Adam 🤣🤣,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple has even started an Instagram account for their second baby, @gottschalkbaby, which they have yet to upload to.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.