Raven Gates is pregnant, expecting second child with Adam Gottschalk in July

It’s officially two under two for Bachelor in Paradise couple Raven Gates Gottschalk and Adam Gottschalk!

The couple took to Instagram on Monday to officially announce that they are expecting their second child this July.

The fan-favorite couple, who met on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, shared a carousel of photos while Raven held onto a few sonogram photos of their future child.

In Adam’s arms was their 1-year-old son, Gates Gottschalk, who celebrated his first birthday only a few days ago.

“Baby #2 due in July! Any tips on two under 2? 👶🏼👶🏼 Pray for us!… especially Adam 🤣🤣,” Raven wrote in the caption of the announcement.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The soon-to-be family of four looked happy as ever to share the news as photographer Courtney Matthews captured the exciting moments.

Raven Gates Gottschalk and Adam Gottschalk expecting second child

Raven and Adam even tagged a new Instagram account for their unborn child in the photos, which goes by the handle @gottschalkbaby.

As of now, the two have yet to announce the gender of their second baby — although Adam prompted followers to guess whether they believe it will be a boy or a girl in the comments section.

Pic credit: @ravennicolegates/Instagram

Many Bachelor alum have already chimed in to give the couple their congratulations, including fellow mothers Vanessa Grimaldi and Jade Roper Tolbert.

“Ahhhh the best news ever!!! Congratulations mamaaaaa,” Vanessa commented.

Pic credit: @ravennicolegates/Instagram

Jade similarly wrote, “So so happy for you!!! Congrat, Raven and Adam!!”

Pic credit: @ravennicolegates/Instagram

Although Raven and Adam didn’t get engaged on the popular Bachelor franchise spin-off, they continued to date post-Paradise, and Adam popped the question in August 2019.

Shortly after, the two moved to Dallas together and eventually tied the knot on April 16, 2021.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child just a few months later, referencing that they had made a “honeymoon baby.”

The couple officially welcomed Gates into the world on January 18, 2022.

Bachelor in Paradise couple Raven and Adam celebrate Gates’ first birthday

Just five days prior to the new pregnancy announcement, the Bachelor in Paradise duo took to Instagram to celebrate Gates’ first birthday.

“Happy 1 year to my sweet baby. He brings sunshine into a room with his smile & sweet demenour,” Raven wrote. “What a beautiful gift it is being your mommy.”

After writing all the things she and Adam love about their 1-year-old, including the fact that he’s “sweet as pie,” she finished her post ironically by saying, “Adam, now let’s go have more babies.”

And, well, she wasn’t lying!

Congratulations to Adam and Raven as they prepare to become parents of two.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.