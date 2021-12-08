The Bachelor’s Hannah Godwin shares her favorite Skorch-worthy places in SoCal

Hannah Godwin shared a few of her favorite places with Monsters & Critics. Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

The Bachelor fans who are looking for the hottest spots in Los Angeles and the surrounding area can look no further because Bachelor Nation star Hannah Godwin and iOS app Skorch are taking all of the work out for you.

Skorch is an interesting lifestyle app that tells users where the hottest of hotspots are located within their general area with Millenials and Gen Z as their intended user-base. The Skorch app uses a “heat map of cool spots” to let users know exactly where all the coolest places to hang out are located.

And for those Bachelor-loving users, we’ve got the inside scoop on where Hannah hangs out. Check them out and maybe you’ll see her or another Bachelor Nation star out and about.

Hannah Godwin’s favorite Skorch-worthy hangouts

Hannah Godwin has great taste in SoCal hangouts so be sure to check out some of her favorites based on her Skorch profile. From Parakeet Cafe, where the salads look incredible to spending happy hour at the Monarch in Del Mar, Hannah’s hottest hangouts will not disappoint.

Here are a handful of Hannah’s favorite places to visit:

Parkakeet Cafe in La Jolla, CA

Wabi on Rose in in Venice, CA

Wofie’s Carousel Bar in San Diego, CA

Puesto La Jolla in San Diego, CA

Mavericks Beach Club in San Diego, CA

Monarch Del Mar in Del Mar, CA

Hannah Godwin shares her favorite SoCal hangouts with Monsters & Critics readers. Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

Hannah Godwin update

Hannah Godwin rose to reality TV fame on Season 23 of The Bachelor, when she tried to beat out dozens of other women for Colton Underwood’s heart. He ultimately picked Cassie Randolph and Hannah went on to star on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, where she fell in love with Dylan Barbour.

Hannah, a former Miss Alabama pageant contestant and model, has stayed busy following her time on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise by working in social media and marketing for clothing brands and ultimately, has built her own social media presence up to the point where she is one of Bachelor Nation’s most successful influencers with more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram and 864,000 followers on TikTok.

Hannah and Dylan are still together after their BIP stint and even bought a home together in October 2020. Dylan is often seen in Hannah’s social media posts, even getting in on some of her funniest TikTok videos. Hannah and Dylan, who celebrated two years together back in June, are still planning to get married, teasing that they are eyeing a wedding date in 2023.

