Bachelor in Paradise couple Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour celebrate 2 year anniversary

Hannah and Dylan announce they’re still together at the BIP Season 6 reunion Pic credit: ABC

While Bachelor in Paradise is often viewed as the lighthearted spinoff to the popular Bachelor franchise, the summer series still manages to produce serious and long-lasting couples like Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour.

After meeting in paradise and immediately hitting it off, Hannah and Dylan got engaged and their relationship has been going strong for two straight years.

Bachelor in Paradise gave Hannah and Dylan a second chance at love

Dylan was first introduced to the franchise as a contestant on The Bachelorette Season 15 where he competed for the love of breakout star, Hannah Brown. On Hannah’s season, Dylan made it as far as the sixth week before being eliminated.

Hannah Godwin, on the other hand, had quite a memorable experience in her season of The Bachelor.

Hannah was one of the final three chosen by the lead, Colton Underwood, and truly believed that the two had built something special. Hannah and Colton hit it off from night one, where Colton gave her the prestigious first impression rose.

However, before Hannah could even enjoy her fantasy suite date, she was blindsided by a conflicted Colton. Colton claimed to have strong feelings for fellow contestant Cassie Randolph, despite Cassie wanting to self-eliminate and break up with him.

Colton ultimately chose Cassie and Hannah was hurt and heartbroken to see her journey end that way.

Fortunately for Hannah and Dylan, their disappointing journeys didn’t end after being eliminated.

Both Hannah and Dylan went on Bachelor in Paradise in Season 6 and were one of the first couples to link up and establish a connection. Dylan was head over heels for Hannah from day one and over time, the two began to fall in love.

Hannah and Dylan’s love just keeps getting stronger

By the end of their season, Hannah and Dylan got engaged and the couple later had a more official star-studded engagement party in February 2020, filled with familiar faces from The Bachelor Franchise including, Hannah Brown, Demi Burnett, Mike Johnson, Peter Weber, and Jed Wyatt.

The pair enjoy sharing their relationship and cute moments with fans and followers, and both recently posted short and sweet messages to commemorate their 2-year anniversary.

Dylan posted a video of him embracing and kissing Hannah with the caption “2 years” and the red heart emoji.

The post received lots of love from people like Dean Unglert who considers Hannah and Dylan the best couple to ever come from BIP. Interestingly, Dean is also still in a BIP relationship with Caelynn Miller-Keyes and the two recently celebrated an anniversary as well.

Meanwhile, Hannah G’s anniversary post included a photo of her and Dylan on the BIP island, looking young and in love. In her caption, Hannah noted how cool it is to have a love story and expressed looking forward to spending the rest of her life with Dylan.

She also joked about being able to keep her ring, a nod to The Bachelor franchise’s rule that a couple can only keep their expensive ring if they stay together for a certain amount of time.

Hannah and Dylan’s love story serves as proof to future contestants that real relationships can form on the island because the happily engaged couple certainly appears to be a true match made in paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise returns Monday, August 16 at 8/7c on ABC.