The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss confirms her new relationship: but who is her mystery man?

Hannah Ann Sluss has a new secret boyfriend. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor finalist Hannah Ann Sluss has publicly announced a new relationship for the first time since the end of her rocky relationship with former The Bachelor lead Peter Weber.

Although Hannah Ann has yet to confirm his identity, The Bachelor fans are convinced her new mystery man is NFL player Jake Funk of the Los Angeles Rams.

Who is Jake Funk and are he and Hannah Ann Sluss dating?

Jake Funk is a 23-year-old running back for the Los Angeles Rams. He graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020, and both he and Hannah Ann currently live in Los Angeles.

Here are all the hints that Jake Funk and Hannah Ann Sluss are the newest Bachelor Nation couple.

Hannah Ann’s most recent Instagram post showed off both her brunch look and a subtle clue as to her new relationship. The post featured a profile shot of her hair clip, which sported “RAMS” in all caps.

The post was captioned “Brunch or Lunch: What’s your favorite?”

Jake himself commented “Brunch hands down” to which Hannah Ann answered “@jakefunk34 our favorite.”

Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

Hannah Ann Sluss confirms her new relationship

More recently, Hannah Ann addressed the rumors of her new relationship in an Instagram story posted on January 12, seeming to confirm that she plans to keep fans guessing for a while.

“Okayyy but who is “he” We need the deets Hannah!!!!!!” a follower asked.

“He’s camera shy,” Hannah Ann captioned a photo of herself in front of Nordstrom.

Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

The alleged couple haven’t been shy about interacting on social media however. They follow each other on both Instagram and TikTok, and shared similar Instagram shots of the Malibu coastline at sunset.

Hannah Ann also shared a telling photo of her hand and what fans believe to be Jake’s hand reaching up into an orange tree.

Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

Hannah Ann and her time on The Bachelor

Fans have been rooting for Hannah Ann to find love since the dramatic and very public end of her relationship with Peter Weber after the two appeared on his season of The Bachelor.

Peter originally proposed to Hannah Ann after his other finalist, Madison Prewett, sent herself home at the end of the season. Despite their engagement, Peter first reached out to Hannah Brown and then broke their engagement completely.

By the time the After the Final Rose episode aired, Peter and Madison had decided to give their relationship another go.

Hannah Ann ended the confrontation by telling Peter, “If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man.”

Hannah Ann has since been very vocal about her relationship with Peter and on his actions since. Only time will tell if Hannah Ann decides to open up just as much about her current relationship.

The Bachelor returns Monday, January 24th at 8/7c on ABC.