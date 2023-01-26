The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss and NFL player Jake Funk are engaged

The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss has shared that she is engaged to her boyfriend of less than two years, Jake Funk.

Hannah, who previously got engaged to Peter Weber on Season 24 of The Bachelor, found love outside the franchise with the NFL running back.

On Wednesday, January 25, the former contestant uploaded a TikTok of her and Jake having a romantic dinner on the beach, backed by hanging string lights and candles along the sand.

Hannah panned the camera to show Jake sitting at the table before showing a projected “She Said Yes!” on a mountainous rock in the distance.

She then showed off her sparkling new engagement ring, which was rectangular-shaped and full of diamonds around the band.

“The surprise at the end he had for me 🥹🤍,” Hannah wrote in the caption.

As of this writing, Hannah has only yet to announce the engagement on TikTok.

Bachelor fans have been notoriously rooting for Hannah to find love after her relationship with Peter went south on The Bachelor. Many believed Peter’s proposal to Hannah was ingenuine and that he would’ve proposed to Madison if she hadn’t left on her own terms.

Peter and Hannah’s engagement didn’t last long, and Peter even attempted another relationship with Madison post-show. While the situation made for an entertaining After the Final Rose episode, it was still clear that Hannah had been treated unfairly.

However, Peter is now in a relationship with one of his former contestants, Kelly Flanagan, Madison is married to Grant Troutt, and Hannah is engaged to Jake. It all worked out!

Hannah and Jake’s relationship timeline

Hannah and Jake started dating around the end of 2021 and publicly announced their relationship right before the 2022 Super Bowl.

Hannah uploaded an Instagram photo of her and Jake right before his team, the Los Angeles Rams, took the field and secured the win. She even wrote “Love you” in the caption, inferring she had waited a bit of time before sharing the news with her followers.

“We met a couple months ago and as soon as we met, we just had an instant connnection and basically [we’ve been] inseparable since day one,” Hannah told US Weekly in 2022 about their relationship. “Just getting to know him and us being together and incorporating our lives together, it’s just been very seamless and easy.”

Since announcing their relationship, the two have remained consistent in sharing their special moments on social media — whether eating dinner on one of their many lavish vacations or enjoying time at home with their dog.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.