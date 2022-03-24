The Bachelor’s Elizabeth Corrigan is ‘happier than ever’ after big move

Elizabeth Corrigan updates fans on her first week in New York. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor’s Elizabeth Corrigan shared an update on how her first week in her new home city is going.

After almost a decade living in Colorado, the Reality TV star has uprooted her life in a big move to New York.

Elizabeth opened up to her fans today on how she’s feeling about her new life, what her favorite part of the move is, and how she’s been spending all of her time.

Elizabeth Corrigan gave a New York update after leaving her long-time home

Elizabeth took to her Instagram stories to reveal her thoughts and experiences days after saying goodbye to her family and friends.

“I am obsessed. I am happier than ever,” Elizabeth said while lounging on a sofa in her new apartment. “I love having an apartment because it’s really cute, and I feel like I’m doing a cute thing every time I go to it.”

She then continued to list some of her favorite places and activities so far, which included Equinox, running alongside the Hudson River, going to restaurants, and seeing plays.

The Bachelor alum appeared to barely contain her excitement as she ended the message by singing her last words, and fist pumped several times throughout the video.

Elizabeth Corrigan revealed her 11 favorite things about New York

She also followed up with another Instagram story listing 11 different things she likes about New York. Elizabeth doubled down on her love of plays, including The Book of Mormon and The Music Man on Broadway, as well as Moulin Rouge on Broadway.

She also revealed she’s currently walking six hours a day throughout the city, spending much of that time watching what other people are doing.

Elizabeth announced her move in a heartfelt Instagram post last week, reading, “It’s the end of an era. After a consecutive nearly decade long run in Denver, Colorado I said goodbye to my family, friends and home in pursuit of my dreams.”

She did not elaborate on what exact dreams she’s chasing; however, it appears the new experience is going well so far.

Elizabeth rose to fame during her time on The Bachelor, especially through her feud with season villain Shanae Ankney.

Elizabeth has been outspoken on mental health issues and on neurodiversity since becoming the target of Shanae’s problematic comments about ADHD.

It appears that she is moving on from her disheartening experience on the show, and is currently focusing on the positives as she navigates the major move.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.