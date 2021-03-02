The Bachelor’s Abigail Heringer shares ‘love at first sight’ feelings about Matt James

Abigail Heringer opens up about Matt James’ impression on her and her feelings. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Abigail Heringer didn’t find love with Matt James, but she did win over Bachelor viewers.

During tonight’s Women Tell All, Abigail tells Chris Harrison and the other women how she felt when she connected with him the first time.

While Abigail was scared to come on the show, she reveals that he made her feel comfortable and he gave her assurance every time they saw each other.

Her hearing impairment didn’t hold her back and he didn’t judge her.

Abigail Heringer opens up about her feelings for Matt James

Abigail tells Chris that she came close to feeling love at first sight, simply because of the way he treated her.

“He just gave me so much assurance, every time I was with him,” Abigail tells the group.

“I kind of came in saying, ‘You know, I don’t believe in love at first sight.’ Just having the first night go the way it did, I think that’s the closest I’ve ever come to that sort of feeling.”

Abigail, admits she had concerns coming into the house and going on the show because of her hearing impairment. She admits that she was scared to be judged for sharing her story.

“I think people kind of view the hearing community and the deaf community … as black-and-white, and I’m kind of that gray space because I don’t use sign language and am able to communicate vocally. I had no idea how people were going to receive me, but no, the response has been incredible.”

Abigail Heringer could be the perfect Bachelorette choice

It’s no secret that Abigail could be the ideal choice for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. She’s soft-spoken, she has all the right intentions, and she represents a community, which has not yet been represented on the Bachelor or Bachelorette.

Abigail was a fan-favorite for The Bachelor and fans adored her. Matt was also happy to have her on the show.

Matt was clearly smitten with her, revealing that she was incredible prior to her elimination.

ABC has not revealed a new Bachelorette lead for the 2021 season.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.