Abigail Heringer is the new frontrunner as a fan favorite for The Bachelorette after her shocking exit

The Bachelor fans are calling on Abigail Heringer to become the next Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Abigail Heringer was eliminated during Monday’s episode and fans were shocked.

Abigail got Matt James’ first impression rose as she impressed him the most during the first episode.

She proudly revealed that she was born completely deaf, and without her cochlear implant, she cannot hear anything at all.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

She had made herself vulnerable in that moment and managed to get along with Matt just fine.

He was so impressed that he chose to give her a rose. But, that seemed to be the end of her journey.

Abigail Heringer didn’t capture Matt James’ attention

Even though Abigail stayed on the show right up until hometown dates, she never got a one-on-one date. When Matt finally gave her some time aside from group date-time, he revealed that his relationships with the other women had progressed further.

She was eliminated and she felt that she didn’t really get a chance to show him who she was.

Bachelor viewers felt she wasn’t given a fair chance and it didn’t take long for people to push for her to become the next Bachelorette.

Nick Viall started to campaign to get Abigail to be the next Bachelorette. 82% of people agreed with him in a poll created by @bachelornation.scoop.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

It appears that Mike Fleiss, the creator of The Bachelor franchise, agreed. He liked a tweet that stated that Abigail was giving the best audition possible for the next Bachelorette season.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

However, @bachelornation.scoop was quick to reveal that Mike’s tweets were not to be trusted. The account shared a screenshot of a tweet, where Mike claimed that it was Heather Martin’s idea to show up at Nemacolin for Matt on this season of The Bachelor, looking like a stalker.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

But if Abigail isn’t picked as The Bachelorette, Connor Saeli has an idea. Mike Johnson from Bachelor In Paradise is a great matchmaker and will be able to find her someone special.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagra

Abigail Heringer may not become the next Bachelorette

Abigail herself hasn’t said anything about what her future is with the franchise. Matt had previously revealed that he was smitten with her and it’s possible that producers will ask her to join people in Mexico for Bachelor In Paradise.

Abigail went on the show and revealed she had been deaf all of her life, sharing the importance of representation on the show. She’s been vocal about the importance of adding more people with disabilities to the show.

As of now, ABC hasn’t confirmed the next Bachelorette.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.