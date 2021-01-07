The Bachelor’s Abigail Heringer says ‘representation matters’ as she admits to being ‘blown away’ by viewers

The Bachelor premiered this week with a record-breaking 32 women competing for Matt James’ attention.

And while the women did everything possible to gain his attention, there was one woman who stood out to many viewers.

Abigail Heringer stood out on the premiere because she was confident and beautiful – and admitted to being hearing impaired.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans loved seeing her speak out about her experiences and her life, and as it turns out, many viewers could relate to her.

Abigail Heringer is thankful for the support she’s received

While fans were thrilled that ABC was finally switching up their casting procedures, going for real women rather than just beautiful, skinny women, Abigail didn’t expect the positive support and reaction coming her way.

As it turns out, she was blown away by people reaching out to her.

“I’m so blown away by everyone’s kind words and support after last night,” she wrote on Tuesday on her social media accounts.

Read More Juan Pablo Galavis reacts to Clare Crawley burning her Bachelor finale dress

“I wish I could respond to every message – especially ones that shared their own experiences with hearing loss. I never expected for my story to resonate with so many people. Representation matters.”

She ended the post with, “See y’all next week.”

Abigail caught Matt’s attention and she got the first impression rose after sharing parts of her story with him.

She’s already a fan favorite and it didn’t take long for people to guess that if she doesn’t win, she may have a good shot at becoming the next Bachelorette in the spring.

Abigail Heringer is a piece of a larger representation puzzle

Abigail is right about representation in the Bachelor franchise. She’s a piece of a much larger puzzle.

It’s great that she’s getting airtime and that she’s allowed to share her story on the show, especially since so many viewers are connecting with her and relating to her story.

Back in June 2020, Matt was announced as the next Bachelor after the franchise was criticized for not celebrating diversity. For two decades, the franchise only had Caucasians in the lead, except for Rachel Lindsay on The Bachelorette.

Chris Harrison has revealed it took way too long to have a person of color, but has asked Bachelor fans to please celebrate the fact that it is happening now. He wants fans to look ahead and celebrate the fact that the network is being diverse, not focus on the fact that it took so long.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.