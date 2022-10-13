The Bachelorette’s Will Urena reminds viewers of his warning about Peter Izzo

Will Urena and Peter Izzo clashed on The Bachelorette Season 18. Pic credit: ABC

Will Urena recently reacted to Peter Izzo’s appearance on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Peter was one of the newer arrivals on the island this week, and he went on a one-on-one date with Brittany Galvin.

Brittany was turned off by Peter as he appeared only to be interested in talking about himself.

Trailers suggest that Peter and Brittany have more confrontations in store as Brittany moves on to building a relationship with Andrew Spencer.

Will Urena is no stranger to Peter’s antics, as he previously accused Peter of being narcissistic when they both appeared on The Bachelorette Season 18.

Will’s recent post saw him reminding viewers of his conflict with Peter from their season.

Will Urena warned about Peter Izzo’s behavior

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Will Urena shared a photo from his time on The Bachelorette Season 18.

The photo was from a group date early in the season where Michelle and some children tested the men’s intellect to see if they were, in fact, smarter than a fifth grader.

During their educational test, the men were asked to spell “narcissist.”

Rather than spell the actual word, Will instead wrote Peter’s name on his whiteboard, suggesting Peter was the definition of a narcissist.

Peter took offense to Will’s answer, and the pair had several back-and-forth arguments, including a confrontation that led to Peter throwing Will’s winning jacket in the pool.

Will and Peter’s beef continued at the Men Tell All, as the men got into a screaming match.

It appears Will is still not fond of Peter, as he wrote over the throwback photo, “This aged well…I try to warn y’all.”

Pic credit: @illmaticwill/Instagram

Brandon Jones agrees with Will Urena’s warning

Brandon Jones, whose heartwarming love story with Serene Russell is playing out on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, echoed Will’s statement.

While Brandon mostly avoids drama, he too weighed in on Peter by sharing the photo of Will holding up his whiteboard with “Peter” written on it.

Brandon tweeted, “I usually stay out of these situations but this man warned y’all.”

I usually stay out of these situations but this man warned y’all 🤷🏾‍♂️ #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/pXfCs9I6lf — Brandon Jones (@Bmac_Jones) October 12, 2022

Brandon got to experience Peter’s Bachelor in Paradise antics up close, and it seems he feels the narcissistic assessment is accurate.

Brittany quickly picked up on Peter’s self-absorbed behavior, so it remains to be seen who Peter will pursue next, as Brittany is now focused on Andrew S.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.