The Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams reveals a Lakers player slid into her DMs

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams is speaking out about her dating life.

However, it isn’t in terms of giving spoilers for The Bachelorette or a possible hint for what’s to come on the show.

Instead, it’s about how one guy slid into her DMs. While she doesn’t reveal who it was, she has no problem revealing it is a famous NBA player.

But Tayshia is no name-dropper and she protects his privacy when playing coy about this cute little attempt to get her attention.

Tayshia Adams didn’t go for the NBA player who slid into her DMs

The admission came during a podcast episode. She played coy as she dropped the little fact that an NBA player had slid into her DMs.

Last week, Tayshia and her podcast, Click Bait, did a crossover with The Bachelor Happy Hour with Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay.

“Well, I’m not going to say the name, but I’ve talked to a Laker,” Tayshia revealed, sharing upfront that she wasn’t about to gossip about this guy.

Even though she wanted to protect his identity, she had no problem saying that it wasn’t a certain superstar.

“I wish it was LeBron James,” Tayshia revealed as her co-stars tried to guess who she was talking to.

“No, believe me, no one exciting, I wish someone really good, but no, nobody exciting.”

She’s currently the Bachelorette on ABC – without an NBA player trying to crash the party.

Tayshia Adams has revealed she’s happy and thriving after The Bachelorette

Tayshia has yet to share much about the outcome of her season of The Bachelorette. Reality Steve has a few guesses as to what may happen, but he’s still waiting on sources to share the final outcome.

Tayshia’s outcome has not been as predictable as Clare Crawley’s season finale. After wrapping up The Bachelorette, Tayshia has revealed she’s on cloud nine. She also celebrated her birthday, where she revealed she was happy and thriving.

But her comments never included being happy and in love or engaged.

However, people still have high expectations and hope that Tayshia will find love. Dale Moss recently revealed that he plans on watching Tayshia’s season, as he knows the guys who are currently competing for her.

He hopes and believes there is a chance for Tayshia to find love with the guys on the show.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.