The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young reveals how she’ll give back as an influencer

Michelle Young promises fans two standards she will uphold as an influencer. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young revealed she will take part in influencing, but only on her own terms.

Michelle said that she is planning on promoting products to her platform, but also promised her fans two standards she will uphold while doing so.

The Reality TV star opened up about how she’s planning on using the opportunity to give back to non-profits and charities, as well as how she’s taking fans along with her on the journey.

Michelle Young will give a portion of her influencer earnings away

Many Bachelor Nation alums go on to have lucrative careers in Instagram influencing after gaining a following on the show. Fans were eager to know if Michelle, who has so far appeared largely to steer clear of promoting anything, was also planning to dive into the business.

The former Bachelorette took to her Instagram story to clear up the confusion, stating that she would begin influencing, and sharing her two “promoter promises.”

Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

“Number one: I will not promote a product unless I’ve used it, genuinely like it, and think it has benefits,” Michelle told fans in her story.

“And number two, my favorite part: coming into this world of social media, I have said that I want to make sure that I do good with the platform that I have, so to stand by my word, every single month I’m gonna be donating a percentage of my influencer earnings.”

She will make her first donation a month from now in April to an organization that will be chosen by her fans.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young asked fans to help choose an organization for her donation

Michelle encouraged her followers and viewers to send in nominations for non-profits, charities and causes that they are passionate about. She will then select two to be voted on by fans.

She appeared thrilled to announce the new procedure and explained that a new recipient will be chosen each month to receive the profits.

Alongside her goal to “do good” with her current platform, Michelle has recently taken on the challenge of co-hosting the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. The Bachelorette will be able to guide and get to know many of the Bachelor Nation stars as she shares insider news with fans.

Michelle is also thriving in her love life as she and fiancé Nayte Olukoya recently enjoyed their first vacation together back where they got engaged.

Fans can get involved with Michelle’s new venture by submitting their favorite causes to The Bachelorette’s Instagram.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.