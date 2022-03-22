Kelley Flanagan says she makes more now as an influencer than she did as a lawyer

Kelley Flanagan dishes on money talk. Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

The Bachelor star Kelley Flanagan has taken to social media to explain to the haters that she earns more as an influencer than she did while working as a lawyer.

Kelley might be most well-known for not only knowing The Bachelor Peter Weber before the season started but then dating Peter for over a year after the season was completed, and she was not even in his final three women.

As Kelley and Peter dated through COVID-19 and quarantined together, it seemed their relationship was being taken to a new level. However, Peter and Kelley didn’t last, similar to his other relationships with his contestants.

After being a part of The Bachelor franchise, Kelley Flanagan has done well for herself. As she came onto the show as a lawyer making good money, she has recently taken to social media to reveal how she has dealt with stereotypical labels since switching careers to become an influencer.

What did Kelley Flanagan post to TikTok regarding people trolling her for her job change?

As a social media influencer now, instead of her prior job of being a lawyer, Kelley has received quite a bit of flak and stereotypical remarks from critics.

In fact, she recently took to TikTok and posted about influencers and lawyers and what people say about both professions. She also discussed how different the money has been between the two careers.

The video had the Reading Rainbow Theme Song and featured her face flying through space. Kelley captioned the post, “but I’m An attorney as well.”

She then wrote, on the TikTok, what people have been saying about her leaving her job as a lawyer and becoming an influencer instead.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She declared, “influencers are dumb, attorneys are smart… ‘ok, i’m both so am i dumb or smart? Still trying to figure out how i became dumb overnight once i switched professions or am i actually the smart one because i make way more money and am now on my own schedule.”

It sounds like Kelley has been dealing quite a bit with haters on social media and in life on what she should be doing with her every day.

What has Kelley been up to latey?

Recently, Kelley turned 30 and celebrated with family, friends, and a few Bachelor Nation alums such as Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell, Kelsey Weier, and Victoria Fuller.

They had a small party in South Beach, complete with drinks, food, and fun. While partying on a boat, the group also had a discussion on what age is the perfect age for men and women to get married. While the ages varied between Bachelor Nation alums, Kelley stated 30-years-old is best for women and 36 for men.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.