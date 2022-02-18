The Bachelorette’s Michael Allio tricks a fan into believing he appeared on Dateline

Michael Allio sends a fan running out of the grocery store after he jokes he was on Dateline. Pic credit: @michael_allioI4/Instagram

Michael Allio may be a fan-favorite with The Bachelorette viewers, but he’s not quite as big of a hit in the local grocery store.

The Bachelorette’s Michael sent a fan running after he tricked her into believing he starred on Dateline.

Michael took to Instagram to share his unique take on a fan encounter with Bachelor Nation viewers.

He described being approached by a girl in the grocery store who recognized The Bachelorette alum, but couldn’t place where she knew him from.

“Got a quick funny story, I was at the grocery store and this girl came up to me, and she goes, ‘I know you from somewhere. Weren’t you on TV?’”

“She was like ‘what show is it again?’ and with a real straight face I said, ‘Dateline,’” Michael said.

He showed off his serious mask in the video, instantly dropping his famous smile for a blank stare.

Known for his gentle demeanor and vulnerability on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, Michael is far different from the usual Dateline suspects.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Dateline is a notorious NBC show that typically investigates gruesome stories of murder, kidnapping, and other crimes.

“Long story short…She ran away from me [laughing emoji],” Michael captioned the video.

Pic credit: @michael_allioI4/Instagram

The single dad appeared to be having fun with teasing his fans as he smiled throughout the video.

Michael Allio recently opened up about dating again amid rumors he may be seeing Amanda Kloots

Fans have been rooting for Michael to find love since he first rose to fame on The Bachelorette and opened up about losing his wife to cancer.

Michael paid tribute to his late wife both on the show and more recently in a sweet Instagram post marking the third anniversary of her death.

Although he clearly struggled with the loss, Michael captured Bachelor Nation’s hearts with his willingness to look for love again.

It appears that a new beginning may be growing closer. Michael recently revealed he’s ready to start dating again after taking a hiatus.

Fans were rooting for him and The Talk host Amanda Kloots, but it seems the relationship is solely platonic for right now.

Michael doesn’t appear to be in any rush to debut a new relationship, so fans will have to wait and see if his next Instagram story is about someone special.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.