The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston meets up with Love is Blind’s Deepti and Kyle

Reality TV fans were treated to an epic crossover this week when The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston and her boyfriend John Hersey ran into Love is Blind’s Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati.

The two pairs kept the run-in casual but did share several tidbits with fans from the evening.

A video shared by John has fueled rumors that Kyle and Deepti could be dating following the show, and has fans questioning whether a friendship is brewing in the group.

Katie Thurston, John Hersey, Deepti Vempati, and Kyle Abrams met up in Santa Monica

Katie and John enjoyed a date night at Elephante in Santa Monica, but interrupted the outing to take a vague video of the Love is Blind fan-favorites.

The video, which was shared by John to his Instagram, appears to show his phone falling from his lap onto the floor under his stool.

Kyle’s face then comes into view as he bends down to pick up the fallen phone.

“Someone dropped this phone,” he said as he swiveled to the side, giving a clear view of Deepti’s face. “Oh, hey, you dropped your phone,” Kyle said to John.

John’s face then takes over the screen as he takes the device back and cuts the video.

John’s caption also provides little context as he wrote, “Almost lost my phone but this good Samaritan was kind enough to return it to me.”

His girlfriend Katie couldn’t pass up the opportunity to make a witty remark as she commented, “Reality Tv is blurry,” in reference to a statement made by Shake Chatterjee on the Love is Blind Reunion episode.

Katie Thurston, John Hersey, and Deepti Vempati cuddled up for a photo

Katie also documented the occasion with a post to her Instagram story. Katie’s story featured a photo of herself, John, and Deepti cuddled up for a shot. The photo was displayed on a phone which also appeared to show a series of additional pictures taken in the camera roll.

Deepti flashed a peace sign and stuck her tongue out for the playful shot as John made a face and Katie matched Deepti’s hand signals. The Love is Blind star was also tagged in the shot.

Neither Deepti nor Kyle have currently addressed being filmed on a night out together or their relationship with Katie and John.

Despite Deepti and Kyle’s unknown relationship status, Katie and John have been going strong since reuniting after the show.

The Bachelorette and Love is Blind are currently on hiatus.