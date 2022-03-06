The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe shows what depression and happiness can look like within the same day

Kaitlyn Bristowe talks about what depression can, or may not, look like. Pic credit: ABC

Kaitlyn Bristowe is most well-known within The Bachelor franchise for starring on Season 11 of The Bachelorette, for her light-hearted videos and messages on social media, and for her engagement to Jason Tartick.

However, the former Bachelorette got real with her fans on social media that everything isn’t quite as it seems behind the scenes. Kaitlyn revealed that she still struggles with mental health and hormonal depression, and showed an inside look into how it can present within her daily life.

What did Kaitlyn Bristowe post to her Instagram and what did she say about the photos?

Kaitlyn recently took to her Instagram page to post two photos of herself. The first one was of her face painted with make-up, her hair done, and her posing with a serene expression.

However, as viewers scroll to the second photo, Kaitlyn can be seen crying, as tears rolled down her completely bare, make-up-free face. It’s a clear contrast from the first picture shown.

Kaitlyn captioned the photos, “People don’t understand how happiness and depression can exist simultaneously. I do. Swipe to see where I was at this morning, and this first pic is where I’m at hours later. Feeling good. For me.. This is what being hormonal looks like.”

She went on to state, “For some, it’s circumstantial, and for others it’s an every day battle. I do feel lucky to know ‘This too shall pass’…For anyone struggling with depression today, either lay in bed and cry, or get your butt up and do something that makes you happy. Whichever one you choose is ok.”

What did Bachelor Nation fans and viewers have to say about Kaitlyn’s pictures and post?

Fans took to Kaitlyn’s Instagram and commented on their support, their thanks, and their connection to what and how she is feeling.

One fan wrote, “You are a real human and I love you for it. A true gem (red heart emoji),” while another fan also complimented Kaitlyn for opening up as she commented, “can definitely relate and I think it’s so important people talk openly about this.”

Another person stated, “Highs & lows, daily Depression is hard, but I try to love harder! Thank you for sharing xo.”

Kaitlyn’s fans and viewers praised her for opening up about these relatable issues and challenging the stereotypes that prevent others from speaking openly about the topics.

This wasn’t the first time that Kaitlyn has revealed to fans her mental health struggles and depression. Back in November, she took to social media to talk about this, as well to show fans that she isn’t always all about glitz, glam, adventure, spunk, and trips.

Kaitlyn Bristowe appeared on The Bachelor

Kaitlyn Bristowe first got her Bachelor franchise appearance on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor, where she finished in third place. She was then named one of two Bachelorettes for Season 11 of The Bachelorette.

Both she and Britt Nilsson were there the first night, and the men voted which woman they wanted to be their ultimate Bachelorette. After Kaitlyn was named that woman, she went on to choose Shawn Booth, but three years later, they ended their engagement.

