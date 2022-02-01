The Bachelorette’s Justin Glaze reveals if he misses Katie Thurston: ‘firmly’ no

The Bachelorette’s Justin Glaze reveals he does not miss ex Katie Thurston. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette’s Justin Glaze did not hold back when asked how he feels about his ex, Katie Thurston, now.

Justin invited fans to submit questions about The Bachelor to his Instagram Story while he watched this week’s episode.

Justin answered questions on his love life, who his current favorite contestant is, and what he wished he had gotten to do on his season of the show.

Justin Glaze reveals he doesn’t miss ex Katie Thurston

The post that really stuck out, however, was his response to the question, “Do you miss Katie?”

“Y’all better stop playing with me,” Justin said after laughing at the question.

Justin, known for his expressive faces and blunt demeanor on The Bachelorette, included a snap of himself on the show to help illustrate his answer.

“[firmly] No,” the photo of Justin making a face was captioned.

Although Justin was dumped by Bachelorette Katie Thurston before overnights, he made it clear there are no hard feelings between the two.

“All love though,” the contestant captioned the post.

Justin Glaze reacts to Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor

It appears Justin is focused now on moving forward from his time on the show. He also revealed he’s been dating since his relationship with Katie but did not give any specific details on who he spent his time with.

He also poked fun at the Shrimp Gate incident that’s been dominating the last couple episodes of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

“Who’s your favorite girl on Clayton’s season right now?” a fan asked.

“The shrimp. Easily,” Justin wrote on his Instagram Story.

Another fan said they wished Justin was on this season of The Bachelor so they could see his reactions to the shrimp drama.

“Live footage during shrimpgate,” Justin captioned a video montage of some of his expressions from his time on the show. “I now hate shrimp tyvm.”

Although Justin was the runner-up on Season 17 of The Bachelorette, most fans believed he never had a chance at ending up with Katie as she did not appear as invested in their relationship.

However, while Katie may have overlooked Justin, fans sure didn’t. Justin became well-known and celebrated for his animated faces and reactions to the events of the show.

Some viewers even created entire video montages dedicated to cataloguing his facial expressions, like in the tweet below.

Justin may not miss Bachelorette Katie Thurston, but he’s still clearly enjoying getting use out of some of his best moments from the show.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.