The Bachelorette’s Blake Moynes gives update after being hospitalized in Africa

Blake Moynes has given an update on his recent hospitalization after his mother shared a concerning video.

Blake, who previously won Season 17 of The Bachelorette, has spent the past few weeks on a wildlife adventure in South Africa.

Last week, his mother, Emily, took to Instagram to tell fans that he had undergone surgery after contracting a “really bad” infection. She said she hadn’t heard from Blake and begged him to “just come home.”

After the video had Bachelor Nation concerned for Blake’s health, Emily shared another video in which she confirmed that Blake was “in great spirits” after his surgery.

On Sunday, Blake gave an update from his own account, informing his Instagram followers that he has had a “heck of a month” in South Africa. However, due to the circumstances, he is now forced to end his seven-week excursion a bit early.

The Canadian native explained that he had gone to Africa to train as a wildlife ranger and understand what it takes to protect endangered species — or according to his mom, he was “fighting the poachers, saving the rhinos, saving the elephants, doing absolutely what he loves.”

Through the process, he got an infection in his foot that “got bad quickly” and “sidelined” him.

Since he had to go into surgery for the infection, Blake said that he would continue the non-physical training while healing before (ideally) heading home next week.

While he admitted to being frustrated for having to halt some of his other wildlife projects, he thanked his fans for all of their love and support while he was in surgery.

Blake originally appeared on Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette, and in an attempt to give the show another shot, appeared the following year in an attempt to steal Katie Thurston’s heart.

While he ended up proposing to Katie during her season’s finale, the two called it quits roughly six months after the show.

Blake has been an environmental advocate since his time in the ABC franchise, even launching his own nonprofit, the Mowgli Moyne Fund, which supports wildlife education.

Blake’s mother shares worrisome video

As previously reported, Blake’s mother shared a video last week to inform her followers about her son’s condition in South Africa.

In the video shared to her Instagram Story, she asked, “Do you guys believe in the power of prayer? I could really use some prayers for Blake.”

“I know you love what you’re doing, but you’re freaking me out,” she continued in the emotional clip.

The next day, Emily took to Instagram again with an update that let her followers know that her son was doing well after surgery.

“I just received word that Blake is in great spirits today post-op. Full recovery is expected,” she explained. “He is getting excellent care now in a private hospital.”

While Emily said that she was not sure when Blake would return home, it’s now clear that he expects to be home next week — as long as he is well enough to travel the long distance.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.