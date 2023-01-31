Bachelorette star Blake Moynes hospitalized in Africa — Here’s what we know

Former Bachelorette contestant Blake Moynes has been hospitalized in Africa with a severe infection, his mom Emily has revealed. He is expected to make a full recovery.

On Monday, Emily Moynes took to Instagram Stories to share a tearful update on her son’s condition and ask fans to pray for him.

She explained that Blake had been in Africa for more than a month, “fighting the poachers, saving the rhinos, saving the elephants, doing absolutely what he loves,” when he contracted a “really bad” infection.

Emily said her son was in the hospital and had recently undergone surgery.

“Do you guys believe in the power of prayer?” she asked her followers, adding, “I could really use some prayers for Blake.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The emotional clip ended with Emily begging her son to “just come home.”

“I know you love what you’re doing, but you’re freaking me out.”

Blake Moynes in ‘great spirits’ after surgery

Bachelor Nation’s prayers must have been answered because the following day, mama Moynes again took to social media to share a happy update on her son’s condition.

She said that Blake had made it through surgery and was on his way to getting better.

“Blake is in great spirits today post-op,” she said on her Instagram Story, adding that he is expected to make a full recovery.

She added that her son was now getting “excellent care” in a private hospital.

It’s still unclear when Blake, 32, will return home to Canada. Emily said her son had originally planned to stay in Africa until March and that knowing him, he would most likely “stick it out because he will not leave until his work is done.”

An emotional mama Moynes also gave her heartfelt thanks to Bachelor Nation for all of their well-wishes, sharing that she was “literally completely overwhelmed yesterday with the amount of love and support.”

The Bachelorette’s Blake Moynes is passionate about wildlife

Blake, then a professional wildlife manager, made his Bachelorette debut in 2020, when he appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of the show.

Although he was eliminated, the Canada native returned a year later for Katie Thurston’s season, which he ultimately won, proposing to Thurston on the Season 17 finale.

Two months later, however, the couple called off their engagement, announcing via simultaneous Instagram posts that they had decided to part ways.

Since his time on the ABC series, Blake has continued to advocate for environmental causes, including launching a nonprofit called the Mowgli Moyne Fund to support wildlife education and awareness initiatives and fund conservation groups.

“The battle against poaching is not over,” Blake wrote on Instagram last spring, “but thanks to you, we will continue to fight.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.