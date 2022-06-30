Blake Moynes shirtless reveals his big crush

Blake Moynes goes shirtless. Pic credit: ABC

Blake Moynes has had two major crushes in the past that Bachelor Nation has seen; however, now it seems there is a new crush in his life.

He has a unique history in the Bachelor franchise, as he appeared in back-to-back seasons of The Bachelorette.

The first time he crushed on someone was the Clare Crawley turned Tayshia Adams season, but then he won the next season with Katie Thurston as the leading woman.

It was difficult for Blake when those two relationships didn’t work out, but things seem to be looking up.

Blake Moynes has a new crush

Now, with a shortened, buzzed haircut, Blake Moynes seems to have been in the gym lifting those weights.

Shirtless in his newest Instagram post, Blake is standing at his front door and coming back in, only wearing black joggers and his abs popping out. It seems as if Blake was possibly going outside to see his new crush.

Blake captioned his photos and post by saying, “I have a crush on my Amazon delivery driver.” No wonder Blake was shirtless with those abs popping out as he went out to retrieve his package from the Amazon driver.

Bachelor Nation fans react to Blake’s thirst trap photo

Fans loved seeing Blake without his shirt on and had no problems letting him know in the comments.

One woman stated, “It’s me I’m your Amazon delivery driver,” trying to get Blake to take notice of her, while another echoed everyone else’s sentiment as she wrote, “I have a crush on you.”

Two others commented on Blake’s chiseled abs, chest, and arms as they put, “Wow wow can you be my delivery man,” as well as one creating a pun and exclaiming, “Wow that is a nice package.”

Another viewer declared, “I have an order for you,” while another just wrote “Beautiful” and followed it with five hearts and three heart-faced emojis.

A fan stated, “Stop that right now sir lord,” while one woman, who can’t stand shaved heads on men, was impressed, as she claimed, “The shaved head does wonders for you – from a shaved head disliker.”

While Blake Moynes has teased Bachelor Nation about making an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, he also said if he did, it would just be for the drama and to stir the pot among contestants on the island and just in general for the showdown in Mexico.

However, these days, Blake has been spending time with one of the newly announced couples in Bachelor Nation and from Love is Blind respectively, Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli.

