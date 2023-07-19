The Bachelorette winner Shawn Booth expecting a baby with mystery woman

The Bachelorette Season 11 winner Shawn Booth is expecting his first child, but it’s not with the woman he proposed to on the hit ABC show.

That’s right, Kaitlyn Bristowe headlined Season 11, and Shawn was her final pick. The couple split in 2018 after three years together.

Kaitlyn publicly moved on, while Shawn wasn’t thrilled with her choice to begin dating fellow Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick. The two have been together since 2019 and are currently engaged.

Things haven’t been good between the two since their split, and the baby news probably wasn’t easy for the former Bachelorette to hear.

Bachelor Nation was saddened when the two split, but it seems Shawn has moved on in his own way. His dating life hasn’t been as stable as Kaitlyn’s, but his life is about to change significantly.

Here’s what we know about Shawn Booth becoming a father.

Shawn Booth reveals he will be a dad

On a recent episode of In The Booth with Shawn Booth podcast, the former The Bachelorette winner revealed he was expecting his first child.

Shawn told his listeners, “December 12, baby Booth on their way.”

He revealed that he and the baby’s mother wouldn’t be finding out the gender before the birth. It will be a surprise for them both.

It doesn’t appear that Shawn is in a relationship with the baby’s mom, but he revealed they have been close for a while. They’ve attempted a relationship, but things didn’t work out.

They chose to keep the pregnancy a secret and didn’t make any announcements for as long as they could, which happened around 10-12 weeks for them. They are 18 weeks along in the pregnancy — nearly the halfway point.

The former reality TV star revealed that the pregnancy wasn’t planned. He said, “But it will be and is the most beautiful surprise I’ve ever had in my life. And it’s gonna be very special. I can’t wait. I’m ready. I’m 37 years old. I’ve always wanted to be a dad.”

Will Shawn Booth reveal who is having his baby?

Currently, Shawn Booth isn’t talking about the woman having his child.

No details about who she was were revealed, and it seems that it was a friends-with-benefits situation, being that they aren’t a couple. However, he assured listeners she wasn’t just someone he met at a “Honky Tonk.”

They aren’t concerned about the buzz surrounding their untraditional way of welcoming a child and plan to incorporate their last names into their child’s name.

It’s likely the mystery woman will be unveiled before she gives birth, but on the off chance she isn’t, perhaps that will be when he introduces the mother of his child to his followers.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.