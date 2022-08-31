The Bachelorette: Who Gabby and Rachel were most excited to see at the Men Tell All

Rachel and Gabby at the Men Tell All. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/@gabby.windey/Instagram

As usual, there was a lot of drama at this season’s Men Tell All episode with the guys from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette.

Along with the drama that unfolded, the comments made, and the questions answered, it was also the first time Gabby and Rachel faced the men they dated and sent home.

While the women were nervous going into the show, having to see some of the guys and hear their comments and questions, they were also a little excited.

Gabby and Rachel were looking forward to seeing many of the male suitors from the season, but both had a couple of men they couldn’t wait to come face to face with again.

While Rachel knew it would be hard to see Tyler Norris after the tearful and difficult hometown breakup, she looked forward to seeing him again. She also couldn’t wait to see Jordan Vandergriff in the group of men.

Gabby was most excited to see the face of Nate Mitchell again, as she felt terrible about breaking it off with him and him leaving as he did.

Rachel Recchia speaks out on seeing Tyler Norris and Jordan Vandergriff

When asked in a Bachelor Nation interview who she was most excited to see at the Men Tell All taping, Rachel said, “I had just seen my breakup with Tyler happen and that was so hard.”

She stated, “That was easily one of the hardest things I had to do as the Bachelorette. So to see him again, it was so nice to see him, and it was nice to see Jordan as well. They are truly such good people.”

After Rachel sent Jordan home on her first one-on-one date, viewers were confused and a little bit upset at her. She kept saying how she didn’t feel wanted, and Jordan was giving her everything she wanted; however, she still sent him packing.

Gabby Windey talks about seeing Nate Mitchell

When asked the exact same question, Gabby talked about the early front-runner and fan favorite, Nate Mitchell.

Gabby told Bachelor Nation, “I was definitely excited to see Nate. The way we left things was so heartfelt, but it was so hard leaving him in that scenario and that was the last time I saw him. So just to have that extra bit of closure really meant the world to me.”

Nate has been in the crossfires lately with viewers and alums as allegations have come out about him having two relationships at the same time and not revealing he had a daughter.

However, Gabby has also spoken out about the claims against Nate and said she will one hundred percent always have Nate’s back. She also stated that Nate never disrespected her and always treated her well.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.