The Bachelorette: Gabby Windey says she’ll ‘always have Nate Mitchell’s back’

The Bachelorette viewers have seen how well Nate Mitchell treated Gabby Windey on the show this season.

Bachelor Nation fell in love with the male contestant and the connection that the single dad had with Gabby.

Not only did Nate capture the hearts of fans, but he also charmed Gabby as well by being so genuine, well-mannered, and chivalrous.

However, the girl dad is currently under fire for allegations that have been brought up against him involving dating two women at the same time and not revealing to one that he had a daughter.

Whereas viewers have been speculating and talking about the scandal on social media, Gabby has just come out with some opinions and thoughts of her own.

Gabby has spoken out in defense of Nate because of how great of a man he was to her during the show.

Gabby Windey defends Nate Mitchell after allegations

While at the taping of the Men Tell All segment, Gabby sat down with Katie Krause from Extra and talked about all of the claims made against Nate and her feelings about those claims.

Gabby stated, speaking about Nate, “I’ll always have his back 100%. He was nothing but good to me… When we met, he really was a role model for a lot of the guys and stood up for me and stood up for what he believed in, so I have a hard time knowing that person, thinking anything else about him, no matter what comes out online.”

Viewers can look to hear about all of the allegations and infidelity rumors about Nate when it is addressed during the airing of the Men Tell All.

Gabby Windey addressed why she sent Nate Mitchell home

Although Gabby forged a strong connection with Nate and had real feelings toward him, she just couldn’t see herself being a mom figure yet in her life.

She even expressed that her heart and her mind were divided when she made her decision because she felt so strongly toward Nate; that made her goodbye and the fact that she had to let him go so much harder.

Gabby also talked about how sending Nate home was the toughest part of her journey to relive when it aired. She claimed, “It was painful, and just, like, the heartbreak and emotion of it and how hard it was, and I think you can really feel that through the screen, so watching it really brought me back to that place.”

She did reveal that it was good to see all of the men during the taping of the Men Tell All and wrap up what she felt were some loose ends from the show and some relationships.

