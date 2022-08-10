The Bachelorette: What Kaitlyn Bristowe would do differently if she was still the host

Kaitlyn Bristowe would have adjusted Rachel Recchia’s crown. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe has been nothing but vocal from her time on The Bachelor, as The Bachelorette, and now as an alum.

She has made numerous comments about this season of The Bachelorette thus far, starting from the time it was announced that both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia would be co-leads.

Her opinions continued as she and Tayshia Adams were replaced as co-hosts of The Bachelorette, which they had done the past two seasons, with Jesse Palmer.

Since the show has filmed and began to air, though, Kaitlyn has been extremely loud about her feelings about having two leads.

As someone who experienced this to a point, Kaitlyn is passionate that both women deserve their season and their journeys to find their person.

However, since Jesse took her spot as the former co-host of the show, she does have something in mind that she would be doing differently than him.

Kaitlyn Bristowe reveals what she would have done differently as a host this season

While on the Here for the Right Reasons podcast on August 9th, Kaitlyn revealed that, as a co-host, she got to see more of the inside when it came to the filming, production crews, contestants, and the lead.

She declared, “… I saw producers crying when people got hurt. There’s people away from their families. …Camera crews, so many times that just, like, put their heart and soul into the show. And I have to remember that when watching because at the end of the day, it is a TV show, and they make good TV. But of course, I have opinions.”

When asked if she would do anything different than what Jesse has done, Kaitlyn expressed her thoughts.

She started by saying how much she loves Jesse as a person and as a host, and she thinks he is doing a great job.

However, Kaitlyn also thinks there’s something about a woman host for a woman lead that helps, as she stated, “But we got that little taste of a woman understanding another woman’s insecurities and being able to validate them.”

She claimed that she would have handled things differently with Rachel than Jesse.

Kaitlyn relayed, “I think I just would have tried to adjust Rachel’s crown a little more and been like, ‘You are a goddess, and these men are here for you.”

Kaitlyn went on to say she would have also told Rachel that she is here to find her one person, and it’s also confusing for the guys; Rachel should hang on to the men who truly are there for her.

Kaitlyn Bristowe did say Jesse Palmer related to Rachel Recchia the best he could

She also expressed that Jesse did go into the conversation saying wonderful and true things to Rachel, too, as he told her she couldn’t be the perfect Bachelorette.

Kaitlyn exclaimed, “And he’s so right. But I don’t know if I would have done anything differently. I do love that they have each other because they have such a beautiful friendship.”

For the entire Here for the Right Reasons podcast episode with Kaitlyn Bristowe and her thoughts, click here.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.