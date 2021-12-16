The Bachelorette viewers want justice for Joe after Michelle Young shockingly sends him home

The Bachelorette viewers are heartbroken after Joe got eliminated. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young shocked Bachelor Nation when she sent longtime frontrunner Joe Coleman home.

Michelle seemed to be smitten by Joe even before he first stepped out of the limo, as she even revealed that she previously slid in his DMs.

Joe became Michelle’s “slice of home” on the show since they were both from Minnesota and shared a love for basketball. It seemed like the final rose was Joe’s to lose.

However, after fantasy suites, Michelle had a change of heart and decided that she had stronger connections with the two remaining men, Nayte and Brandon.

The Bachelorette viewers were heartbroken to see Joe go home and took to social media to voice their disappointment and desire for Joe to have justice.

The Bachelorette viewers think Joe Coleman was perfect for Michelle Young

Many viewers felt Michelle Young made a big mistake sending Joe home, as they found him to be both attractive and a sincere and gentle soul. One The Bachelorette fan used the hashtag #justiceforjoe as they shared a nice photo of the Minnesota baller.

Another The Bachelorette viewer broke down why they think Joe was the one for Michelle, writing, “Ugghhhh I genuinely think that Joe was her best option. Brandon loves her too much, beyond the point of obsession. Nate could get their but he mostly needs more time before the proposal. But Joe? He was the one!!”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Ugghhhh I genuinely think that Joe was her best option. Brandon loves her too much, beyond the point of obsession. Nate could get their but he honestly needs more time before the proposal. But Joe? He was the one!! #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/1IXyqBzkAL — PhD in Reality TV (@PhD_inRealityTV) December 15, 2021

Another The Bachelorette fan used a children’s book reference to explain why Michelle made a mistake in not picking Joe by tweeting, “Goldilocks said no thanks to ‘just right!’”

The Bachelorette viewers mourn Joe’s elimination and hope to see him again

Since Joe had captured the hearts of plenty of The Bachelorette viewers, they clearly took his elimination hard.

One fan declared Joe’s elimination “the biggest upset of the season!”

Another Joe Coleman enthusiast expressed, “I’m gonna need a minute to get over Joe.”

Some The Bachelorette viewers felt Joe Coleman would have made a far better and more likable Bachelor than current choice Clayton Echard. Since Joe wasn’t chosen to be the next Bachelor, The Bachelorette fans are crossing their fingers in hopes that Joe will make an appearance on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Me waiting for Minnesota Joe to show up in Paradise#TheBachelorette #Bachelorette pic.twitter.com/W833i8fcKC — Accept This Rose (@IWatchBachelor) December 15, 2021

Joe’s love story with Michelle may have come to an end, but he certainly has a lot of love from Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.