The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley’s season: New details about the first night

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is getting ready to rewatch her brief season as the show returns to ABC on Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c.

ABC has been very quiet about what happened behind closed doors, especially since Clare decided to ditch the show.

Sleuths figured out that Tayshia Adams was brought in to replace Clare, but ABC hasn’t confirmed the news yet and Tayshia hasn’t gotten any promos from the network.

Now, ABC has issued a press release detailing the first night of The Bachelorette during which Clare met her men.

Getting the first glimpse of The Bachelorette

The long press release details how Clare began her journey as The Bachelorette after she put Juan Pablo Galavis in his place on the 18th season of The Bachelor.

The release also explains how Clare has a new sense of resolve and self-worth after the experience with Juan Pablo.

The guys on Clare’s season did just about anything to get her attention. One arrived in a Rolls Royce and another in a station wagon. A former football star ran through a banner that read “your future husband.”

That could be Dale Moss, as he’s a former football star who supposedly “won” Clare’s season of The Bachelorette after just 12 days. The two are reportedly already engaged.

One contestant appears to have done his homework, as he arrived with a baby belly, mirroring what Clare did for Juan Pablo’s season.

Interestingly, the press release reveals that time stood still for Clare when one person stepped out of the limo, taking her breath away.

But of course, drama ensued as it does with a group of competitive men. One man revealed a shocking secret about one of his rivals. The press release doesn’t say whether Clare sent him home or kept him around.

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley and Dale Moss may have hung out recently

Even though the show was filmed at a resort, spoilers were leaked from this season. Clare is supposedly engaged to Dale, the man who received her first impression rose.

We know that there were rumors that she was being difficult and refusing to film the season. She supposedly didn’t want to come out of her room. However, based on the preview released this week, it appears that Clare actually sat down with the crew and shared her feelings about continuing with the show.

This week, we got another promo for Clare’s season in which Chris Harrison tells her that she just blew up the Bachelorette. This could be the moment that she tells him that she wants to quit filming to be with Dale.

Clare and Dale may have hung out recently, as they have both been back on social media. When Dale disappeared for a few days, fans suspected that he was in Sacramento to visit her. Then, suddenly, he was back.

Over the weekend, Dale revealed that he was ready to become a father in the next five years. Fans are excited to learn more about Clare and Dale’s relationship when the show begins in less than a month.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c on ABC.