The Bachelorette spoilers: Who are Gabby Windey’s final two men and is she engaged?

Spoilers are revealed for Gabby Windey on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Bachelor Nation fans have been anxiously awaiting this upcoming season of The Bachelorette, as it will be the very first time that two women will be looking for love at the same time.

As friends, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will be going through their own journeys to find the man of their dreams.

While viewers can’t wait to find out if the two women find love at the end of the process, spoilers have been put out there for those who truly cannot wait.

According to the spoilers, Gabby’s final four men have been revealed, but fans want to know if she did find her person.

Gabby Windey’s final two men

While Gabby had four men vying for her heart and whose homes she traveled to for their hometown visits, it is still unknown exactly who Gabby’s final two men are who make it to fantasy suites.

Due to other spoilers, viewers know that three of her final four men are Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster, and Johnny DePhillipo.

Although it hasn’t been fully confirmed, it is believed that Justin Budfuloski rounds out Gabby’s final four men.

However, if any Bachelor Nation fans have been reading and watching Reality Steve’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers, they know that Johnny DePhillipo is in Mexico filming the show; therefore, he probably is not in Gabby’s final two men.

Moreover, it seems as if Johnny has really hit it off with Victoria Fuller from Peter Weber’s past season of The Bachelor, as they appear to be a couple and have been for the first few weeks of the upcoming BIP.

Is Gabby Windey engaged?

As it seems Gabby has four great men to choose from, she has been tight-lipped and super careful not to let any spoilers out from the end of her season and how her specific journey ends.

Nothing has been revealed about whether or not Gabby gets engaged at the end… for now.

The former Broncos cheerleader has been shown with Rachel as they release Bachelorette promos and their male contestants. Both Gabby and Rachel appear to be great friends still, as the show progressed and finished.

Whether Gabby and Rachel found love and got engaged on the show is yet to be determined, but fans will soon find out as they travel together with the co-Bachelorettes as their season gets underway in just nine days.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.