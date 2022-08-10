The Bachelorette spoilers: Nate Mitchell exposed for dating two women at the same time

Nate Mitchell exposed. Pic credit: @ABC

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season is underway, and it hasn’t been without a great deal of drama.

However, despite both Gabby and Rachel having some tough times throughout the first half of the season, they have both made some amazing connections as well.

One of the men Gabby has truly connected with on a physical and emotional level has been fan favorite Nate Mitchell.

The girl dad has shown his emotions about having to leave his baby girl at home and how much he misses her.

However, he has also been adamant that he wouldn’t stay away from her if he didn’t think there was one hundred percent something there with Gabby.

But news broke yesterday that has alums and fans wondering if this friend of Peter Weber’s is truly genuine or if he’s putting on a show.

Nate Mitchell never told his girlfriend of over a year that he had a daughter

Reality Steve came out yesterday and confirmed allegations on his website that Nate Mitchell didn’t tell the woman he was dating for over one and a half years that he had a daughter.

Reality Steve detailed the accusations on his website because he wanted to have a lot of proof before going forward with this story.

Kelsey Frank, the woman Nate dated for over a year, came through with correspondence and numerous photos of her and the Bachelorette contestant.

She even made a TikTok video back in July about dating Nate from 2020 to 2021 and declared, “I cried for a guy who kept his kid a secret from me for 1.5 years when we were dating and I found out on reality TV.”

Nate Mitchell’s infidelity also comes out

Moreover, according to Reality, Steve and his ex-girlfriend, Nate, not only withheld the pertinent information that he had a daughter, but he also cheated on Kelsey, too.

One Valentine’s Day, Nate was out of town and spent the romantic holiday with another woman who was not his girlfriend.

This woman, Laree Starke, came out with screenshots and pictures of her and Nate celebrating the night. She also claimed that she and Nate were romantically involved while he was supposedly exclusive with Kelsey.

After dealing with both of these things, Kelsey took the high road as she released a statement about Nate and his infidelity and dating lies.

Talking about Nate and his time on The Bachelorette and with Gabby, Kelsey stated, “I don’t want to affect his future, but it’s important for me to try and prevent another girl from being blindsided by his secrecies.”

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.