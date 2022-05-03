The Bachelorette spoiler: Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s hometown picks revealed

Reality Steve reveals hometown dates. Pic credit: ABC

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have been filming the first-ever co-Bachelorette season in the history of the franchise.

The two women were such a support system to one another during Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, and they became fast friends as they leaned on each other during hard times.

Because of this, the show wanted them both to have the opportunity to find love; thus, they paired them together and shocked Bachelor Nation with the announcement during After the Final Rose.

Now, Reality Steve is back with his hometown date spoilers, as he revealed on his Instagram page who he believes each of Rachel and Gabby’s final four men will be.

Who are Rachel Recchia’s final four men according to Reality Steve?

According to Reality Steve, Rachel’s final four men are as follows in respective order from the first hometown to last: Aven Jones, Tyler Norris, Zach Shallcross, and Tino Franco.

Rachel will start in Salem, Massachusetts, with Aven, then she will travel to Wildwood, New Jersey, to meet Tyler’s family. Her third and fourth hometown visits will both be in California, where she will start in Orange for Zach’s and then head to Los Angeles to see Tino.

Reality Steve lets fans in on who Gabby’s final four guys are

Gabby’s final four men are a little trickier, as Reality Steve can’t verify just who her fourth man for hometowns is. Steve did state that he knows her first finalist is Erich Schwer, then Jason Alabaster, and Johnny DePhillippo.

While Steve can’t say for sure who the fourth man is, he did reveal that he has reason to believe and circumstantial evidence that it might be Justin Budfuloskis.

He also stated that if this is true, it would have been filmed on the same day as Rachel’s hometown with Tino, which would make Justin, Gabby’s last hometown visit as well.

This would mean that Gabby would start in Bedminster, New Jersey, for Erich’s visit, then head down to New Orleans, Louisiana, for Jason’s. Johnny would be her third hometown date in North Palm Beach, Florida, and if Reality Steve is correct, Justin will bring up the end in Simi Valley.

Gabby and Rachel told they would not be pitted against each other during the process

While production promised Rachel and Gabby, as well as Bachelor Nation, that the women would not be pitted against each other, a recent photo has come out that has viewers speculating whether this is actually the case.

Bachelor Nation knows how close Gabby and Rachel were going into this process, so fans can only hope they come out of it the same way.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.