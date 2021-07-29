The Bachelorette: ‘Problematic retweets’ surface from contestant set to appear on Michelle Young’s season

Reality Steve exposed Will Urena for “problematic retweets” shortly after he was announced to be appearing on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

With Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette wrapping up, ABC has revealed the cast of men set to appear on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

Now that the names and faces of Michelle’s season have been revealed, social media detectives are starting to look into Michelle’s batch of men.

Will Urena exposed for ‘problematic retweets’

Reality TV blogger Reality Steve revealed that 29-year-old Will Urena from the Dominican Republic has a rather recent history of issuing sexist tweets.

“Will Urena, 29, Domican Republic. IG: (@illmaticwill). Fitness trainer. But holy s**t, some recent problematic retweets,” Reality Steve tweeted. “Apparently he doesn’t like US women. It’s the Alpha Male-ness for me. Good chance this will kill his chances of making it on the show. Yikes.”

Reality Steve attached screenshots of some of Will’s “problematic retweets.”

One of the retweets directly insults American women.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

“American women (in general) make it hard for a man to take them serious,” the tweet reads. “From the feminism bs, lack of accountability, wanting to be thots & increase masculine energy (to name a few)…I see why men are opting just to get a woman from a different country.”

Others deny the notion of “toxic masculinity” and female empowerment.

“Why do a number of yall women want to be viewed as an ‘alpha female’?? What do you get out of it?” The tweet reads. “Ain’t no man with an alpha personality is attracted to an ‘alpha female.’”

“Toxic masculinity is a term coined by damaged women to weed out traits that make their fragile ego feel insecure when they’re in the shadow of a Male figure. A woman who had a strong & responsible father recognizes the importance of masculinity. It’s protective not oppressive.”

These tweets are from March and April 2021.

Will Urena, 29, Domican Republic. IG: (@illmaticwill). Fitness trainer. But holy shit, some recent problematic retweets. Apparently he doesn’t like US women. It’s the Alpha Male-ness for me. Good chance this will kill his chances of making it on the show. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/EPnoXn5crJ — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 28, 2021

This accusation is raising eyebrows considering that Michelle is American, and the franchise has a rough history with screening contestants’ social media.

Now that the tweets have been brought to Bachelor Nation’s attention, his chances of appearing on Michelle’s season certainly lessen.

Bachelor Nation has a troubled history with problematic tweets

This comes after Andrew Spencer and Justin Glaze were recently exposed for insensitive tweets.

Both recently issued apologies for their past tweets and have remained fan favorites.

Additionally, Rachael Kirkconnell’s social media activity took the entire Bachelor franchise by storm.

After pictures of her surfaced of her posing on a plantation wearing Antebellum garb, she was slammed by Bachelor Nation and seemingly lost her relationship with Matt James.

Additionally, Chris Harrison arranged an interview with Extra to defend her, which landed him in hot water.

Chris stepped away from the franchise temporarily, and eventually, permanently. He was granted a nine-million-dollar buyout upon his exit.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.