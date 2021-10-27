The Bachelorette nominated for People’s Choice Award for The Competition Show of 2021 — Here’s how you can vote

Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette could win big at the People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette has now been honored with a People’s Choice Award nomination.

While The Bachelorette is about finding love, it is also a grueling competition. Therefore, The Bachelorette has been nominated for The Competition Show of 2021 and it is up against some heavy hitters including The Bachelor.

Here’s what to know about The Bachelorette’s nomination and how you can vote for The Bachelorette to increase its chances of winning in the category.

The Bachelorette and The Bachelor face off amongst other competition shows

The Bachelorette and The Bachelor each received their own individual nominations in the category of The Competition Show of 2021.

Katie Thurston’s time on The Bachelorette was filled with ups and downs, including a tumultuous falling out with Greg Grippo, the receiver of her first impression rose.

Katie did end up getting engaged to Blake Moynes at the end of her season, however, Katie and Blake recently announced that they broke up and have amicably decided to go their separate ways after their short-lived engagement.

While Katie and Blake ultimately didn’t work out, it seems Katie’s season still was successful in generating enough entertainment to be recognized by the People’s Choice Awards.

Along with The Bachelorette’s nomination, the following seven shows have been nominated in The Competition Show of 2021 category: America’s Got Talent, American Idol, Dancing With The Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Bachelor, The Masked Singer, and The Voice.

Here’s how to vote for The Bachelorette

If you want to see The Bachelorette take home this award during the People’s Choice Awards then here’s how to do it.

Go to votepca.com and search under their TV category.

Select The Competition Show of 2021 and click vote next to The Bachelorette icon that features a photo of Katie Thurston holding a rose.

The People’s Choice Awards allows fans to vote 25 times per day and you can do so in one full sweep. Just use the sliding scale at the bottom to indicate how many votes you’d like to cast for The Bachelorette and then select submit vote.

Once you’ve logged in either via Facebook or email, your votes for the show will be submitted.

Then enjoy the star-studded award show on December 7 and see if the people find The Bachelorette to be the best competition show of 2021.

The People’s Choice Awards airs on Tuesday, December 7 at 9/8c on E! and NBC.