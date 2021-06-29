The Bachelorette: Nick Viall defends Thomas, thinks Tre is the one who is lying

NIck Viall comes to Thomas Jacobs’ defense Pic credit: ABC

The most recent episode of The Bachelorette was riddled with drama as the contestants were set on making Thomas Jacobs’ intentions clear to Katie Thurston.

Following a fun group date of truth or dare, Tre shared his desire to tell Katie about Thomas being there for the wrong reasons and his hopes of becoming the next Bachelor lead.

The conversation sparked debate between the men as Andrew S. felt that they should all be focusing on their own relationships with Katie instead of sparking more drama. He also thought that they should trust Katie to make decisions for herself.

Despite Andrew’s frustration with the situation, Tre decided to be open with Katie about what was going on. His revelation stirred up a lot of drama in the house as Thomas became the main topic of conversation for the rest of the evening.

Katie was appreciative of Tre sharing the information with her and even gave him the group date rose. However, Katie battled with her feelings for Thomas and her disappointment that he may have been lying to her the entire time.

As Bachelor Nation and the contestants quickly turned on Thomas and wanted him gone, The Bachelorette alum Nick Viall had a different perspective on the entire situation.

Nick Viall defends Thomas, thinks Tre is the one who is lying

Nick took to Twitter to share his thoughts and defended Thomas against the backlash he was receiving.

Nick felt that becoming the next Bachelor lead was a thought that crossed most contestant’s minds at one point and he didn’t think Thomas was deserving of the harsh criticism he received.

He wrote a post that initially confused his followers and said, “For the record, Tre is lying one who actually lying.”

He later clarified what he meant and explained, “Tre accusing Thomas of admitting to showing up to try to be the bachelor and Thomas admitting to thinking it was a possibility are two very different things.”

Nick clearly felt that the way Tre portrayed the situation with Thomas and his intentions of being the next Bachelor lead was unfair and not entirely accurate.

Once Katie eliminated Thomas, Nick shared an additional tweet in which he wrote, “I truly never thought I would say this a week ago, but justice for Thomas!!”

Nick blames a ‘mob’ mentality on Thomas’s elimination

While many fans of The Bachelorette agreed with Katie’s suitors that Thomas was manipulating her, Nick compared the men to a “mob.”

He posted a snarky remark to Twitter saying, “Tonight is a documentary on how mobs work.”

It was obvious as a viewer that the men have a strong influence on Katie as many of them banded together to share their concern for her if Thomas was to stay. However, whether or not their intuition was accurate regarding Thomas remains to be seen.

Nick made it known that he felt the amount of hate Thomas received was unjust, but based on fan’s reactions to Katie sending Thomas home, Nick seems to be in the minority.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.